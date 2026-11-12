The Nasdaq-100 Index is one of the most popular US stock indexes. But in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), passive ETFs tracking the Nasdaq-100 have only about USD$77 billion in assets compared with USD$463 billion for those tracking the US S&P 500 Index.

Are investors missing out?

A case could be made that the Nasdaq-100 may be the index of the future. It includes 100 of the largest US and international non-financial companies, heavily weighted toward technology, consumer products, healthcare, and giants like Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Many of its constituent companies have demonstrated an ability to adapt to shifting market trends and evolving consumer needs, including by diversifying their businesses. Think about Amazon, which started as an online book retailer and expanded into web services through Amazon Web Services AWS, or Apple, which started as a computer maker and became one of the largest cell phone manufacturers in the world.

This same pattern of adapting to shifting trends can be seen in artificial intelligence. The companies building the infrastructure behind it — chip designers, data centre operators, and model developers — are largely Nasdaq-listed. Nasdaq has noted that the driver behind valuations appears to be shifting from what AI might eventually deliver to what these companies are already earning from it. It’s an index that reflects where capital is currently going rather than where it had gone.

Index keeping up with the times

An index can only reflect the economy if new companies are added to it. That has become harder. Many companies have been staying private for longer and have tended to arrive on the public market at a large scale. These stocks had often sat outside the Nasdaq-100 for months after listing. But Nasdaq made a change in May 2026 and now allows a larger new listing to join within about 15 trading days, without another company having to leave to make room. Controls are still in place. For example, a company with few available shares carries a smaller weight.

By contrast, the S&P 500 doesn’t have an equivalent route for new issues. For example, Tesla was added in late 2020, a decade after listing, and seven years after it was added to the Nasdaq-100. It gained more than 2,453% between the two index inclusion dates.

Nasdaq-100 outperformance

For more than 18 years, the Nasdaq-100 has outperformed the S&P 500. (See chart below.) It delivered a cumulative total return of 1,551.5% since 1 January 2008, which is more than double the 568.7% return of the S&P 500 Index. That’s an annualised return of 16.1% for the Nasdaq-100 compared with 10.7% for the S&P 500.

Is it a fluke or a meaningful trend?