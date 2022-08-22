TICKER: PDBA

Explore the possibility of long-term capital appreciation through exposure to agricultural commodities.

Why consider PDBA?

PDBA is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in commodities futures that provide exposure to 11 agricultural commodities across grains, livestock, and soft commodities such as coffee, sugar and cocoa. Reasons to consider this fund include:

Potential growth opportunities

Allocating to agricultural commodities can offer potential growth opportunities as a result of supply-demand imbalances.

Portfolio diversification

Investing in agricultural commodities can potentially help to diversify1 your portfolio.

No K-1 form

Due to the fund’s structure, PDBA is not required to produce a K-1 tax form, reducing any tax filing delays for investors.

Transcript: Explore key features of PDBA

Hi! I am Kathy Kriskey, the Commodities and Alternatives Product Strategist here at Invesco. I’m excited to introduce you to our new exchange traded fund, the Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF.

PDBA is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through exposure to 11 agricultural commodities across grains, livestock, and soft commodities. This ETF provides investors with a broad-based, diversified solution for investing in the agriculture sector.

Let’s explore some of the key features of PDBA:

First, optimum yield methodology – PDBA’s benchmark, the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return1, uses an enhanced Optimum Yield methodology2 for five of its most actively traded commodities: corn, soybeans, sugar, wheat, and Kansas City wheat. This methodology is used across Invesco’s Commodity ETF suite and is aimed at potentially maximizing the roll benefits in backwardated3 markets and minimizing the losses in rolling in contangoed4 markets. For the remaining  six commodities, the index will reference the front month futures contracts.

Second, actively managed – PDBA is actively managed by a seasoned team of commodity portfolio managers with more than 20 years of industry experience. The team seeks to outperform the benchmark by incorporating additional liquidity analysis and active fundamental overlay along with the index’s Optimum Yield methodology.

And finally, No K-1 – Some funds are required to send investors a K-1 tax form, which can be a pain point for investors when it comes to filing their tax returns. Because of the fund’s structure, PDBA is not required to produce a K-1 tax form.

Whether your goal is to hedge against inflation, navigate geopolitical risk or position your portfolio for climate change, we believe that PDBA can offer an attractive solution. Please reach out to your financial professional to learn more about the benefits of PDBA! Thank you!

1. DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts of the 11 most actively traded and important global agricultural commodities. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

2. Optimum Yield Methodology - A strategy that seeks to select the futures contract that maximizes roll yield in backwardated markets and minimizes roll cost in contango markets for each individual commodity.

3. Backwardation – Market condition where the price to secure a commodity at a future date is lower than the cost to acquire immediately.

4. Contango – Market condition where the price to secure a commodity at a future date is higher than the cost to acquire immediately. 

Time to watch: 2:45

 

Time to watch: 2:45

FAQ

According to National Geographic, "Agriculture is the art and science of cultivating the soil, growing crops, and raising livestock. It includes the preparation of plant and animal products for people to use and their distribution to markets."

Not only does agriculture play a crucial role in economic growth and development, given it is the sole provider of food for the world's continuously growing population, but it's also one of the most powerful tools to eradicate extreme poverty and increase shared wealth, according to the World Bank. In 2020, agriculture, food, and related industries contributed over $1 trillion to the US gross domestic product (GDP)2, accounting for a 5% share.3

Whether your goal is to hedge against food inflation, navigate geopolitical risk, position your portfolio for climate change, leverage the energy transition, or simply consider one of the most important sectors of the global economy, we believe that gaining exposure to agricultural commodities can offer an attractive solution.
 

Food inflation and geopolitical cover

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several agricultural commodities rallied to multiyear highs or even record highs, given both countries are key players in the global grains trade. With no quick off-ramp in sight and persistent uncertainty around the war, agricultural commodities may see further upside going forward.

 

Climate change and energy transition

As the world transitions away from carbon, agricultural commodities could play an increasingly important role through rising ethanol and biodiesel demand. In addition, climate change impacts continue to unfold with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, leaving supply constraints and price volatility as common features of the agricultural markets. 

The fund is a broad sector-based solution and provides exposure to 11 grains, livestock, and soft commodities. The selected grains are wheat, Kansas City wheat, soybeans, and corn. The livestock group includes feeder cattle, live cattle, and lean hogs, and the softs are sugar, coffee, cocoa, and cotton. The fund will hold commodity-linked futures contracts for these components.

PDBA is actively managed by a seasoned team of portfolio managers with an average of over 20 years of industry experience as of August 2022. While the fund generally invests in the components included in its benchmark index, the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return, portfolio managers have the ability to make active decisions to respond promptly to changes in the markets and address the dynamic nature of commodity forward curves. Three factors of the active component are: 

  1. Contract selection – The fund utilizes additional fundamental overlay and liquidity analysis to select contract exposure combined with insights from the benchmark’s optimum yield methodology.4

  2. Roll flexibility – Unlike the benchmark, which only rolls to new futures contracts the month before its expiration, PDBA has the flexibility to roll prior to the benchmark roll.

  3. Weighting adjustments – Portfolio managers have the ability to overweight/underweight commodities vs. the benchmark, expressing a tactical view on future price action, while remaining within the required risk parameters.

While there should still be a potential upside for agricultural commodities, given persistent geopolitical uncertainty and weather risks, some headwinds to consider include:

  • Positive developments in the Russo-Ukraine war
  • Deterioration in US-China relations over Taiwan
  • Improvement in weather conditions boosting yields
  • Slowdown in green initiatives
  • Stronger dollar (increases the cost of importing US goods)
  • Broader macro risk-off moves

