Hi! I am Kathy Kriskey, the Commodities and Alternatives Product Strategist here at Invesco. I’m excited to introduce you to our new exchange traded fund, the Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF.

PDBA is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through exposure to 11 agricultural commodities across grains, livestock, and soft commodities. This ETF provides investors with a broad-based, diversified solution for investing in the agriculture sector.

Let’s explore some of the key features of PDBA:

First, optimum yield methodology – PDBA’s benchmark, the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return1, uses an enhanced Optimum Yield methodology2 for five of its most actively traded commodities: corn, soybeans, sugar, wheat, and Kansas City wheat. This methodology is used across Invesco’s Commodity ETF suite and is aimed at potentially maximizing the roll benefits in backwardated3 markets and minimizing the losses in rolling in contangoed4 markets. For the remaining six commodities, the index will reference the front month futures contracts.

Second, actively managed – PDBA is actively managed by a seasoned team of commodity portfolio managers with more than 20 years of industry experience. The team seeks to outperform the benchmark by incorporating additional liquidity analysis and active fundamental overlay along with the index’s Optimum Yield methodology.

And finally, No K-1 – Some funds are required to send investors a K-1 tax form, which can be a pain point for investors when it comes to filing their tax returns. Because of the fund’s structure, PDBA is not required to produce a K-1 tax form.

Whether your goal is to hedge against inflation, navigate geopolitical risk or position your portfolio for climate change, we believe that PDBA can offer an attractive solution. Please reach out to your financial professional to learn more about the benefits of PDBA! Thank you!

Disclosures :

1. DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts of the 11 most actively traded and important global agricultural commodities. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

2. Optimum Yield Methodology - A strategy that seeks to select the futures contract that maximizes roll yield in backwardated markets and minimizes roll cost in contango markets for each individual commodity.

3. Backwardation – Market condition where the price to secure a commodity at a future date is lower than the cost to acquire immediately.

4. Contango – Market condition where the price to secure a commodity at a future date is higher than the cost to acquire immediately.