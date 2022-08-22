Commodity investing with Invesco ETFs
Our distinct commodity lineup is represented by 11 ETFs that provide clients access to a diverse group of commodity sectors.
Explore the possibility of long-term capital appreciation through exposure to agricultural commodities.
PDBA is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that invests in commodities futures that provide exposure to 11 agricultural commodities across grains, livestock, and soft commodities such as coffee, sugar and cocoa. Reasons to consider this fund include:
Hi! I am Kathy Kriskey, the Commodities and Alternatives Product Strategist here at Invesco. I’m excited to introduce you to our new exchange traded fund, the Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF.
PDBA is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through exposure to 11 agricultural commodities across grains, livestock, and soft commodities. This ETF provides investors with a broad-based, diversified solution for investing in the agriculture sector.
Let’s explore some of the key features of PDBA:
First, optimum yield methodology – PDBA’s benchmark, the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return1, uses an enhanced Optimum Yield methodology2 for five of its most actively traded commodities: corn, soybeans, sugar, wheat, and Kansas City wheat. This methodology is used across Invesco’s Commodity ETF suite and is aimed at potentially maximizing the roll benefits in backwardated3 markets and minimizing the losses in rolling in contangoed4 markets. For the remaining six commodities, the index will reference the front month futures contracts.
Second, actively managed – PDBA is actively managed by a seasoned team of commodity portfolio managers with more than 20 years of industry experience. The team seeks to outperform the benchmark by incorporating additional liquidity analysis and active fundamental overlay along with the index’s Optimum Yield methodology.
And finally, No K-1 – Some funds are required to send investors a K-1 tax form, which can be a pain point for investors when it comes to filing their tax returns. Because of the fund’s structure, PDBA is not required to produce a K-1 tax form.
Whether your goal is to hedge against inflation, navigate geopolitical risk or position your portfolio for climate change, we believe that PDBA can offer an attractive solution. Please reach out to your financial professional to learn more about the benefits of PDBA! Thank you!
Disclosures:
1. DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts of the 11 most actively traded and important global agricultural commodities. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.
2. Optimum Yield Methodology - A strategy that seeks to select the futures contract that maximizes roll yield in backwardated markets and minimizes roll cost in contango markets for each individual commodity.
3. Backwardation – Market condition where the price to secure a commodity at a future date is lower than the cost to acquire immediately.
4. Contango – Market condition where the price to secure a commodity at a future date is higher than the cost to acquire immediately.
According to National Geographic, "Agriculture is the art and science of cultivating the soil, growing crops, and raising livestock. It includes the preparation of plant and animal products for people to use and their distribution to markets."
Not only does agriculture play a crucial role in economic growth and development, given it is the sole provider of food for the world's continuously growing population, but it's also one of the most powerful tools to eradicate extreme poverty and increase shared wealth, according to the World Bank. In 2020, agriculture, food, and related industries contributed over $1 trillion to the US gross domestic product (GDP)2, accounting for a 5% share.3
Whether your goal is to hedge against food inflation, navigate geopolitical risk, position your portfolio for climate change, leverage the energy transition, or simply consider one of the most important sectors of the global economy, we believe that gaining exposure to agricultural commodities can offer an attractive solution.
Food inflation and geopolitical cover
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several agricultural commodities rallied to multiyear highs or even record highs, given both countries are key players in the global grains trade. With no quick off-ramp in sight and persistent uncertainty around the war, agricultural commodities may see further upside going forward.
Climate change and energy transition
As the world transitions away from carbon, agricultural commodities could play an increasingly important role through rising ethanol and biodiesel demand. In addition, climate change impacts continue to unfold with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, leaving supply constraints and price volatility as common features of the agricultural markets.
The fund is a broad sector-based solution and provides exposure to 11 grains, livestock, and soft commodities. The selected grains are wheat, Kansas City wheat, soybeans, and corn. The livestock group includes feeder cattle, live cattle, and lean hogs, and the softs are sugar, coffee, cocoa, and cotton. The fund will hold commodity-linked futures contracts for these components.
PDBA is actively managed by a seasoned team of portfolio managers with an average of over 20 years of industry experience as of August 2022. While the fund generally invests in the components included in its benchmark index, the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return, portfolio managers have the ability to make active decisions to respond promptly to changes in the markets and address the dynamic nature of commodity forward curves. Three factors of the active component are:
While there should still be a potential upside for agricultural commodities, given persistent geopolitical uncertainty and weather risks, some headwinds to consider include:
PDBA is a part of our broader product suite that provides investors access to a diverse group of commodity sectors.
Important Information
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed portfolio. The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
Risks of futures contracts include: an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying commodity; possible lack of a liquid secondary market; inability to close a futures contract when desired; losses due to unanticipated market movements; obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin; failure to close a position may result in the Fund receiving an illiquid commodity; and unfavorable execution prices.
In pursuing its investment strategy, particularly when "rolling" futures contracts, the Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
Commodity-linked notes may involve substantial risks, including risk of loss of a significant portion of principal and risks resulting from lack of a secondary trading market, temporary price distortions, and counterparty risk.
Swaps involve greater risks than direct investments. Swaps are subject to leveraging, liquidity and counterparty risks, and therefore may be difficult to value. Adverse changes in the value or level of the swap can result in gains or losses that are substantially greater than invested, with the potential for unlimited loss.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
To qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”), the Fund must meet a qualifying income test each taxable year. Failure to comply with the test would have significant negative tax consequences for shareholders. The Fund believes that income from futures should be treated as qualifying income for purposes of this test, thus qualifying the Fund as a RIC. If the IRS were to determine that the Fund’s income is derived from the futures did not constitute qualifying income, the Fund likely would be required to reduce its exposure to such investments in order to maintain its RIC status.
Leverage created from borrowing or certain types of transactions or instruments may impair liquidity, cause positions to be liquidated at an unfavorable time, lose more than the amount invested, or increase volatility.
The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.
The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.
The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.
Risks of investing the agriculture sector include but are not limited to general economic conditions or cyclical market patterns negatively affecting supply and demand; legislative or regulatory developments related to food safety, the environment, and other governmental policies; environmental damage, depletion of resources, and mandated expenditures for safety and pollution control devices; and increased competition. The Fund’s performance is linked to the daily spot price performance of certain agriculture commodities, which may be highly volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably due to several factors, including the supply and demand of each commodity, environmental or labor costs, political, legal, financial, accounting and tax matters and other events the Fund cannot control. Increased competition caused by economic recession, labor difficulties and changing consumer tastes and spending can affect the demand for agricultural products, and consequently the value of investments in that sector. As a result, the price of an agricultural commodity could decline, which would adversely affect the Fund if it held that commodity and may materially adversely affect Fund performance.
