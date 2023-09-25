NA3111141

Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance cannot guarantee comparable future results.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

If interest rates fall, it is possible that issuers of callable securities will call or prepay their securities before maturity, causing the Fund to reinvest proceeds in securities bearing lower interest rates and reducing the Fund’s income and distributions.

Obligations issued by US Government agencies and instrumentalities may receive varying levels of support from the government, which could affect the fund’s ability to recover should they default.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Reinvestment risk is the risk that a bond's cash flows (coupon income and principal repayment) will be reinvested at an interest rate below that on the original bond.

Effective after the close of markets on Aug. 25, 2023, the Fund's name, ticker, underlying index, index provider, investment objective and investment strategy changed. The Fund's name and ticker changed from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (ticker: PLW) to the Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (ticker: GOVI). The Fund's Index Provider changed from NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. to ICE Data Indices, LLC. and its Underlying Index changed from the Ryan/Nasdaq U.S. 1-30 Year Treasury Laddered Index to the ICE 1-30 Year Laddered Maturity US Treasury Index; and as a result, the Fund's objective and strategy changed to seek to track the investment results of the new Underlying index by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the new Underlying Index. See the prospectus for more information.