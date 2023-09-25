TBLL
Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF
Designed for investors seeking an index-based approach to building bond ladders comprised of Treasury securities with varying maturities.
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF is designed for investors seeking an index-based approach to building bond ladders comprised of Treasury securities with varying maturities.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 37 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 37 funds, 4 stars out of 34 funds and 4 stars out of 26 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
It consists of bonds with varying terms of maturity. As bonds in a laddered portfolio mature, the anticipated proceeds can be reinvested in newly issued bonds.
Ladder portfolios can assist in creating predictability and stability regardless of market volatility and rate environments.
The index, which GOVI tracks, is designed to track the performance of up to 30 US Treasury notes or bonds representing the annual February maturity ladder across the yield curve.
The ETF usually makes monthly income distributions.
GOVI may appeal to investors seeking exposure to US Treasury securities across the maturity curve with a bond ladder approach to help manage interest rate risk and help provide predictable income.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.
If interest rates fall, it is possible that issuers of callable securities will call or prepay their securities before maturity, causing the Fund to reinvest proceeds in securities bearing lower interest rates and reducing the Fund’s income and distributions.
Obligations issued by US Government agencies and instrumentalities may receive varying levels of support from the government, which could affect the fund’s ability to recover should they default.
Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
Reinvestment risk is the risk that a bond's cash flows (coupon income and principal repayment) will be reinvested at an interest rate below that on the original bond.
Effective after the close of markets on Aug. 25, 2023, the Fund's name, ticker, underlying index, index provider, investment objective and investment strategy changed. The Fund's name and ticker changed from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (ticker: PLW) to the Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (ticker: GOVI). The Fund's Index Provider changed from NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. to ICE Data Indices, LLC. and its Underlying Index changed from the Ryan/Nasdaq U.S. 1-30 Year Treasury Laddered Index to the ICE 1-30 Year Laddered Maturity US Treasury Index; and as a result, the Fund's objective and strategy changed to seek to track the investment results of the new Underlying index by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the new Underlying Index. See the prospectus for more information.
