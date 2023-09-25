Ticker: GOVI

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

Designed for investors seeking an index-based approach to building bond ladders comprised of Treasury securities with varying maturities.

Product details

Why invest in GOVI?

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF is designed for investors seeking an index-based approach to building bond ladders comprised of Treasury securities with varying maturities.

★★★★

4-star overall Morningstar rating - Long Government Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 37 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 37 funds, 4 stars out of 34 funds and 4 stars out of 26 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Manage interest rate risk

Manage interest rate risk

Bond ladders can help investors manage interest rate risk by reinvesting maturing bond proceeds into new bonds, resulting in a consistent average maturity for the portfolio.

Consistent income potential

Consistent income potential

Investors may use bond ladders to help create some predictability and stability regardless of market volatility and interest rate environments.

Efficient ladder exposure

Efficient ladder exposure

Building bond ladders with individual bonds can be expensive and time-consuming, while GOVI delivers laddered exposure in a single ETF.

FAQ

It consists of bonds with varying terms of maturity. As bonds in a laddered portfolio mature, the anticipated proceeds can be reinvested in newly issued bonds. 

Ladder portfolios can assist in creating predictability and stability regardless of market volatility and rate environments.

The index, which GOVI tracks, is designed to track the performance of up to 30 US Treasury notes or bonds representing the annual February maturity ladder across the yield curve.

The ETF usually makes monthly income distributions.

GOVI may appeal to investors seeking exposure to US Treasury securities across the maturity curve with a bond ladder approach to help manage interest rate risk and help provide predictable income.

  • The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the ICE 1-30 Year Laddered Maturity US Treasury Index.

  • Source: Morningstar ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund’s monthly performance, placing more emphasis on the downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. 