Why invest in EELV?

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to emerging market stocks with low volatility for both potential upside participation and risk mitigation.

 

4-star overall Morningstar rating - Diversified Emerging Mkts Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 714 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 714 funds, 4 stars out of 636 funds and 3 stars out of 435 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Potential for lower volatility¹

EELV provides access to the least volatile stocks over the past 12 months within the parent index.

Help stay the course

EELV's low volatility strategy is designed to help reduce market extremes to help stay invested for the long term.

No sector constraints

EELV provides access to the low volatility factor without imposing sector constraints.

Making up lost ground can be difficult

Our low volatility ETFs can potentially minimize the drawdown investors experience. The chart depicts the more loss you experience on an investment, the greater gain is needed to bring the investment back to whole.

Data presented is provided for illustrative purposes only and based on a basic mathematical recovery principle. Not intended to represent an investment in the fund or any other strategy.

Emerging markets stocks are from countries with less mature economies and capital markets, including Taiwan, China, Brazil, and South Africa, to name a few.

Emerging markets are countries in earlier phases of development of their economies and capital markets but may be growing at a fast rate. Developed markets typically have more advanced economies, modern infrastructure, and higher standards of living.

Low volatility funds typically invest in stocks with lower standard deviations than the market or a particular index. They are designed for investors who may want to invest in equities but with fewer potential fluctuations and drawdowns.

EELV’s underlying index, the S&P BMI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index, is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.

EELV tracks the S&P BMI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index, which measures the performance of the 200 least volatile emerging market stocks. Constituents are weighted relative to the inverse of their corresponding volatility, with the least volatile emerging market stocks receiving the highest weights.

