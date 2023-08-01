PGF
Explore the potential benefits of low volatility exposure to broad emerging market equities.
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to emerging market stocks with low volatility for both potential upside participation and risk mitigation.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 714 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 714 funds, 4 stars out of 636 funds and 3 stars out of 435 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
Our low volatility ETFs can potentially minimize the drawdown investors experience. The chart depicts the more loss you experience on an investment, the greater gain is needed to bring the investment back to whole.
Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.
Emerging markets stocks are from countries with less mature economies and capital markets, including Taiwan, China, Brazil, and South Africa, to name a few.
Emerging markets are countries in earlier phases of development of their economies and capital markets but may be growing at a fast rate. Developed markets typically have more advanced economies, modern infrastructure, and higher standards of living.
Low volatility funds typically invest in stocks with lower standard deviations than the market or a particular index. They are designed for investors who may want to invest in equities but with fewer potential fluctuations and drawdowns.
EELV’s underlying index, the S&P BMI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index, is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.
EELV tracks the S&P BMI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index, which measures the performance of the 200 least volatile emerging market stocks. Constituents are weighted relative to the inverse of their corresponding volatility, with the least volatile emerging market stocks receiving the highest weights.
The S&P BMI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index measures the performance of the 200 least volatile emerging market stocks. Constituents are weighted relative to the inverse of their corresponding volatility, with the least volatile emerging market stocks receiving the highest weights. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.
Standard deviation measures a fund’s range of total returns and identifies the spread of a fund’s short-term fluctuations. A drawdown refers to how much an investment is down from the peak before it recovers back to the peak. Drawdowns are typically quoted as a percentage, but dollar terms may also be used. Drawdowns are a measure of downside volatility.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Investments focused in a particular sector, such as financial, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.
Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
There is no assurance that the Fund will provide low volatility.
The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country, such as the Taiwan, is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.
The fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio securities in connection with the rebalancing or adjustment of the Underlying Index.
