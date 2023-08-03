SPLV
Explore the benefits of balancing return potential and risk in mid-cap stocks.
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to US mid-cap stocks with low volatility for both potential upside participation and risk mitigation.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 582 funds and was rated 5 stars out of 582 funds, 2 stars out of 559 funds and 5 stars out of 399 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
Our low volatility ETFs can potentially minimize the drawdown you experience. The chart depicts the more loss you experience on an investment, the greater gain is needed to bring the investment back to whole.
Although there is no set definition, mid-cap stocks are generally considered stocks with a market capitalization of roughly $2 billion to $10 billion.
XMLV is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index, which measures performance of the 80 least volatile stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
XMLV’s tracking index, the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index, is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.
XMLV provides access to the low-volatility factor without imposing sector constraints. XMLV’s underlying index rotates — through quarterly scheduled rebalancing — out of the most volatile sectors to provide risk mitigation potential.
XMLV can be used to provide a potentially smoother investment experience by dampening market volatility. In particular, XMLV may appeal to investors seeking equity exposure but who are concerned about deep drawdowns. Finally, XMLV can be combined with riskier strategies to help enhance portfolio diversification.
The S&P MidCap 400® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of mid-sized U.S. companies. The S&P MidCap 400® Low Volatility Index consists of 80 out of 400 medium-capitalization range companies from the S&P MidCap 400® Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.
