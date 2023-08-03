Ticker: XMLV

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Explore the benefits of balancing return potential and risk in mid-cap stocks.

Product details

Why invest in XMLV?

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to US mid-cap stocks with low volatility for both potential upside participation and risk mitigation.

★★★★

4-star overall Morningstar rating - Small Blend Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 582 funds and was rated 5 stars out of 582 funds, 2 stars out of 559 funds and 5 stars out of 399 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Potential for lower volatility¹

XMLV provides access to the least volatile stocks over the past 12 months within the parent index.

Help stay the course

XMLV's low volatility strategy is designed to help reduce market extremes to help stay invested for the long term.

No sector constraints

XMLV provides access to the low volatility factor without imposing sector constraints.

Making up lost ground can be difficult

Our low volatility ETFs can potentially minimize the drawdown you experience. The chart depicts the more loss you experience on an investment, the greater gain is needed to bring the investment back to whole.

Data presented is provided for illustrative purposes only and based on a basic mathematical recovery principle. Not intended to represent an investment in the fund or any other strategy.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Although there is no set definition, mid-cap stocks are generally considered stocks with a market capitalization of roughly $2 billion to $10 billion.

XMLV is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index, which measures performance of the 80 least volatile stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

XMLV’s tracking index, the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index, is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.

XMLV provides access to the low-volatility factor without imposing sector constraints. XMLV’s underlying index rotates — through quarterly scheduled rebalancing — out of the most volatile sectors to provide risk mitigation potential.

XMLV can be used to provide a potentially smoother investment experience by dampening market volatility. In particular, XMLV may appeal to investors seeking equity exposure but who are concerned about deep drawdowns. Finally, XMLV can be combined with riskier strategies to help enhance portfolio diversification.

  • 1.

     There is no assurance that such ETFs will provide low volatility. 

  • The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S&P MidCap 400® Low Volatility Index.

    Source: Morningstar Inc. Ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. ©2025 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings are subject to change monthly. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.