NA4162521

The S&P MidCap 400® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of mid-sized U.S. companies. The S&P MidCap 400® Low Volatility Index consists of 80 out of 400 medium-capitalization range companies from the S&P MidCap 400® Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.

