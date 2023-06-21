GTOS
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
Seeks to generate current income while maintaining low portfolio duration as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (the “Fund”) seeks to generate current income while maintaining low portfolio duration as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 5 stars out of 202 funds and was rated 5 stars out of 202 funds, 5 stars out of 184 funds and not rated for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
The ETF invests in variable rate securities with floating rates so its yield may rise or fall with interest rates.
The ETF typically invests in low duration securities that are less sensitive to interest rates than fixed-rate bonds.
The ETF invests in variable rate securities that typically have high credit ratings and historically low default rates.
Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.
VRIG invests in intermediate maturity high-quality floating rate bonds across multiple sectors of the fixed income market including Treasuries, corporate bonds, non-agency residential, and commercial MBS as well as asset-backed securities.
VRIG can be used as a portion of an excess cash allocation in an investor’s portfolio. It is not a money market fund and it is not a short maturity fund given that it generally invests in floating rate bonds maturing in 1-5 years.
VRIG may help provide mitigation from increasing and volatile interest rates due to its high-quality floating rate investments. VRIG provides investors diversification from traditional corporate and government bonds by holding a core allocation to non-agency residential and commercial mortgages.
Research our related product offerings to learn how they could add value to investing goals.
GTOS
Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF
STBYX
Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
Important Information
NA4215319
Effective after close of business February 24, 2025, The Fund’s name will change to “Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF” As a result of this change, the Fund will also change its ticker to “GTOS.” Additionally, the Funds management fee will reduce to 30bps.
The Bloomberg US Floating Rate Note Index measures the performance of US dollar-denominated, investment grade, floating rate notes across corporate and government-related sectors. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: www.standardandpoors.com and select 'Understanding Credit Ratings' under Rating Resources 'About Ratings' on the homepage.; https://ratings.moodys.io/ratings and select 'Understanding Ratings' on the homepage.; www.fitchratings.com and select 'Ratings Definitions Criteria' under 'Resources' on the homepage. Then select 'Rating Definitions' under 'Resources' on the 'Contents' menu.
Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.