Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

NA4215319

Effective after close of business February 24, 2025, The Fund’s name will change to “Invesco Short Duration Total Return Bond ETF” As a result of this change, the Fund will also change its ticker to “GTOS.” Additionally, the Funds management fee will reduce to 30bps.

The Bloomberg US Floating Rate Note Index measures the performance of US dollar-denominated, investment grade, floating rate notes across corporate and government-related sectors. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: www.standardandpoors.com and select 'Understanding Credit Ratings' under Rating Resources 'About Ratings' on the homepage.; https://ratings.moodys.io/ratings and select 'Understanding Ratings' on the homepage.; www.fitchratings.com and select 'Ratings Definitions Criteria' under 'Resources' on the homepage. Then select 'Rating Definitions' under 'Resources' on the 'Contents' menu.

Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.