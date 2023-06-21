Ticker: VRIG

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Seeks to generate current income while maintaining low portfolio duration as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Product details

Why invest in VRIG?

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (the “Fund”) seeks to generate current income while maintaining low portfolio duration as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

5-star overall Morningstar rating - Ultrashort Bond Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 5 stars out of 202 funds and was rated 5 stars out of 202 funds, 5 stars out of 184 funds and not rated for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Potential rate mitigation

The ETF invests in variable rate securities with floating rates so its yield may rise or fall with interest rates.

Low duration

The ETF typically invests in low duration securities that are less sensitive to interest rates than fixed-rate bonds.

 

High credit quality

The ETF invests in variable rate securities that typically have high credit ratings and historically low default rates.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

VRIG invests in intermediate maturity high-quality floating rate bonds across multiple sectors of the fixed income market including Treasuries, corporate bonds, non-agency residential, and commercial MBS as well as asset-backed securities.

VRIG can be used as a portion of an excess cash allocation in an investor’s portfolio. It is not a money market fund and it is not a short maturity fund given that it generally invests in floating rate bonds maturing in 1-5 years.  

VRIG may help provide mitigation from increasing and volatile interest rates due to its high-quality floating rate investments. VRIG provides investors diversification from traditional corporate and government bonds by holding a core allocation to non-agency residential and commercial mortgages.

    Source: Morningstar Inc. Ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings are subject to change monthly. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.