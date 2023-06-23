Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Important Information

The S&P US Preferred Stock Index is an unmanaged index designed to measure the performance of the US preferred stock market. The “Blended - ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index” reflects the performance of the Wells Fargo® Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index, the former underlying index, for the period from the Fund’s inception through June 30, 2021, and the underlying index thereafter. ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index is designed to track the performance of floating and variable rate investment grade and below investment grade US dollar denominated preferred stock, as well as certain types of hybrid securities that are, in the judgment of the index provider, comparable to preferred stocks, that are issued by corporations in the US domestic market. The Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of preferred stocks, as well as certain types of “hybrid securities” that are functionally equivalent to preferred stocks, that are issued by US-based or foreign issuers and that pay a floating or variable rate dividend or coupon. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Preferred securities may be less liquid than many other securities, and in certain circumstances, an issuer of preferred securities may redeem the securities prior to a specified date.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

Hybrid securities are potentially more volatile than traditional equity securities and may carry credit and liquidity risks.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The Fund’s use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as financials, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Variable- and floating-rate securities may be subject to liquidity risk, there may be limitations on the Fund's ability to sell securities. Due to the features of these securities, there can be no guarantee they will pay a certain level of a dividend and such securities will pay lower levels of income in falling interest rate environment.

The Fund invests in financial instruments that use the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference or benchmark rate for variable interest rate calculations. LIBOR will be phased out by the end of 2021, and it's anticipated that LIBOR will cease to be published after that time. To assist with the transition, US dollar LIBOR rates will continue to be published until June 2023. There is uncertainty on the effects of the LIBOR transition process, therefore any impact of the LIBOR transition on the Fund or its investments cannot yet be determined. There is no assurance an alternative rate will be similar to, produce the same value or economic equivalence or instruments using the rate will have the same volume or liquidity as LIBOR. Any effects of LIBOR transition and the adoption of alternative rates could result in losses to the Fund.

Preferred securities may include provisions that permit the issuer to defer or omit distributions for a certain period of time and reporting the distribution for tax purposes may be required, even though the income may not have been received. Further, preferred securities may lose substantial value due to the omission or deferment of dividend payments. Preferred securities may be less liquid than many other securities, such as common stocks, and generally offer no voting rights with respect to the issuer. Preferred securities also may be subordinated to bonds or other debt instruments in an issuer’s capital structure, subjecting them to a greater risk of non-payment than more senior securities.

Perpetual subordinated debt typically has lower credit ratings and lower priority than other obligations of an issuer during bankruptcy, presenting greater risk of nonpayment and increasing as the priority of the obligation becomes lower.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.