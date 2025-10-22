Above the Noise: Has the ‘bubble talk’ been blown out of proportion?

There was a moment recently when the S&P 500 Index was trading at 6,700 and the 10-year US Treasury yield was at 4.10%.1 I briefly considered releasing Above the Noise right then, if only to grab the attention of the nation’s teenagers. Six seven! Forty-one!

If that makes no sense to you, ask your youngest relatives. Or I can try to explain it, though my nearly 50 years on this planet may disqualify me as a reliable interpreter. Here’s the secret: It’s part of a wave of Gen Alpha slang that’s intentionally nonsensical or confusing. And honestly, that’s probably a fitting segue into the current market narrative.

Some observers view this third consecutive year of outsized US stock gains as similarly nonsensical.2 That perception likely stems from elevated valuations,3 but valuations have never been a great timing tool. So, let’s try to make things less confusing.

The economy has been resilient. The Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) estimates real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is running between 3% and 4%.4 Corporate earnings have been strong.5 Inflation expectations are contained.6 Yields have fallen.7 Oil prices are below $60.8 Credit spreads are tight.9 And the Fed appears ready to cut rates further.10 In a “Goldilocks-ish” macro environment like this, I’m not inclined to fight the Fed.

Phone a friend

Let’s immediately get to the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble question. I reached out to Ash Shah, Senior Portfolio Manager of the Discovery Growth team at Invesco. His response:

“There are certain echoes of past tech bubbles in today’s markets, particularly the AI circular investment deals, where suppliers, investors, and customers become intertwined.

There are key differences, however, that make this moment distinct from the late 1990s. The companies driving much of the AI spending today are well-capitalized, generate substantial cash flow, and have proven business models.11 Valuations, while elevated, aren’t at the extremes of the dot-com era.12 For example, NVIDIA trades at around 23x (times) forward earnings, compared to Cisco’s 80x multiple during the height of the 1990s bubble.13 Back then, fiber was being laid without a clear use case. Today, demand appears insatiable, with NVIDIA essentially reporting that it can’t ship chips fast enough.14

We do need to monitor the risks. Certain companies, for example, OpenAI, have committed to sizeable spending in the coming years and are relying on continued access to capital markets to support it. If the funding dries up, especially for firms that are increasingly interconnected, then we could see a meaningful unwind of stock valuations. So far, there are little to no signs of stress in the capital markets.”

It may be confirmation bias, but …

… the concerns over credit card balances and delinquencies may be overstated. Delinquency rates had been remarkably stable for years, until inflation surged in 2022. That spike in prices led to record-level credit card balances, sparking fears that consumers were overextending themselves. However, that’s a bit like saying “Avengers: Endgame” made more money than the original “Star Wars.” That’s only true if you don’t adjust for inflation. In real dollar terms, balances declined for most credit risk tiers, with the notable exception of the lowest-rated borrowers.15 Not surprisingly, as inflation has generally moderated,16 the rate of growth in credit card delinquencies has also flatlined.17