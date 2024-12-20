Five reasons why municipal bonds are compelling post-election

2. Yields are attractive

Bonds are back to acting like bonds, and this includes munis. Today's yields are attractive, providing higher income levels and lowering the correlation between bonds and equities. Muni bond yields are higher than they’ve been in the past several years following two years of unprecedented interest rate hikes by the Fed. The good news is that the Fed has finally begun to cut interest rates. The great news is we’re only in the early innings of the easing cycle. The muni market has experienced 23 consecutive weeks of net inflows, into municipal mutual funds, resulting in more than $42 billion of positive flows year-to-date as of December 4, 2024.1 Yet, there remains more than $7 trillion on the sidelines in money market funds.2 When these dollars truly start to go to longer duration options, the muni market should benefit, resulting in lower yields and higher prices.

3. Tax exemption is key

As always, taxes are what matter the most for munis. Trump’s victory and red sweep will likely result in an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This act capped itemized deductions of state and local property taxes (SALT) at $10,000, which effectively increased individuals’ state tax rates. This, in turn, was viewed as a driver of demand for tax-free municipals, particularly in high tax states like California, New York, and New Jersey. An additional 3.8% tax on wealth — levied by the Affordable Care Act and exempt from muni income — drives the total tax rate up to 40.8%, which is higher than the George W. Bush years of 37% and only 2% lower than the Obama years. We believe there will likely be no change in top individual tax rates, and the SALT cap will remain in place, possibly with an increase in the deduction cap, which should keep munis in high demand. If an investor in the highest federal tax bracket earns 4% in a tax-exempt municipal bond fund, they would need to earn 6.75% in a taxable fixed income investment to take home the same amount of money after taxes. If they earned 5% in a municipal fund, they need almost an 8.5% tax-equivalent yield, and that doesn’t account for potential state taxes.3

Additionally, there have been some reports that the municipal tax exemption could come under increased scrutiny. While this makes for a snappy headline, we believe the muni tax exemption, which was established over 100 years ago, is safe. If something were to happen to the exemption, we strongly believe existing muni bonds would be exempt from any tax law changes, which would make the existing exemption more valuable.

4. Steeper yield curve indicates value

Municipal investors should benefit from higher yields on the long end compared to the relatively flat US Treasury curve, as the chart below shows.