Four reasons to consider value investing now

2. Broader market participation

The stock market has been on a wild ride during the past two years. In 2022, the S&P 500 Index stumbled, returning -18.1%, but rebounded significantly in 2023, delivering a +26.3% return. During the 2023 surge, the number of stocks outperforming the S&P 500 was unusually narrow and dominated by tech companies. Only 28% of stocks in the Index outperformed it last year, a historically low number.2 We don’t think this is sustainable.



Fast forward to February 2024. Consumer discretionary and industrials were the top-performing sectors, with many stocks within them hitting record highs. Restaurants, homebuilders, and travel stocks in the consumer discretionary sector contributed to the record highs. The industrials sector hit an all-time high, with nearly half of the stocks in it posting returns of more than 7%.3

Improving fundamentals and performance in various sectors and industries, combined with a favorable macro environment, may suggest broader performance this year — which could improve the odds for active fund managers. With a larger variety of stocks currently driving market returns, it’s no longer “a rising tide lifts all boats” scenario, which investors experienced in 2023 when investing in indexes like the S&P 500.

3. Moderate inflation

Some recent inflation-related data has spooked markets, but the reality is that inflation remains well under control. While no one can predict the future with certainty, historically moderate and high inflationary environments have favored value stocks relative to growth. Given the current moderate inflation rate, we believe there’s reason to expect continued value leadership.