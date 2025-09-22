Could rate cuts, economic resiliency spark an end-of-year rally?

Markets and Economy What is the Federal Reserve, and how can it affect the economy?
The much-anticipated rate cut from the Fed arrived, and with it, an indication that two more rate reductions may follow before year-end.1 Naturally, investors are asking how markets tend to behave during easing cycles. The answer depends largely on the state of the economy. For example, market performance in the year following the rate cuts in 1973 and 2007 — when the economy was on the brink of severe recession — was markedly lower than the more favorable outcomes following the rate cuts in 1984 and 1995.2 Fortunately, today’s economic backdrop shows few signs of an impending recession, which continues to support a constructive outlook for stocks.
The primary risk to this view may lie in the future of Fed independence. Encouragingly, this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed a broad consensus around a measured 25-basis point cut, with only one dissenter. This suggests that despite pressure from the administration for more aggressive easing, the current committee (including Trump appointees such as Christoper Waller and Michelle Bowman) is proceeding cautiously. Inflation expectations remain anchored,3 and while the dollar has weakened, it’s not under significant stress.4 All told, we believe the current environment appears conducive to an end-of-year rally, with cyclical and smaller capitalization stocks and non-US assets expected to potentially benefit.
Last week’s cut was the first for the Fed since December 2024 and reduced the benchmark interest rate a quarter percentage point to a target range between 4.00%–4.25%.5 In his post-meeting remarks, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that “downside risks to employment have risen” and characterized the move as a “risk management cut,”6 likely intended to preempt further softening in the labor market. This shift toward a more proactive policy stance was reinforced by the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which showed officials anticipate two additional 25-basis point cuts by year-end, followed by another two cuts through 2027.7
Interestingly, the Fed’s updated projections also showed upward revisions to both their economic growth and inflation forecasts, alongside downward revisions to their unemployment rate projection.8 This suggests the Fed may be easing policy in the coming years, but not in response to deteriorating conditions. Rather, against a backdrop of accelerating growth fueled by accommodative fiscal and monetary policy and decelerating (though still elevated) inflation amid resurging demand and potential supply constraints.
Recent economic data suggests the US economy may be turning a corner just as the Fed begins its easing cycle.
With the Fed now cutting rates and projecting further easing through the end of this year and into 2027, the mix of resilient consumption and stabilizing labor market data could signal the beginning of a cyclical rebound in the US economy.
The combination of proactive easing and resilient economic fundamentals could have three important implications for markets, in our view:
Overall, rate cuts not followed by a recession have tended to be supportive of stocks. Investors concerned about an unexpected slowdown in growth, however, have historically been rewarded by using high-quality intermediate-duration fixed income as a way to hedge that risk.11
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7–2 to hold its bank rate at 4% last week. The outcome and vote split were widely expected. Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments after the meeting pointed toward a pause in the cutting cycle through the end of the year.
The MPC reduced the pace of quantitative tightening. The annual Asset Purchase Facility was reduced by 30 billion euros to 70 billion euros, while active sales increased to 21 billion euros. Increasing active sales allows the focus to be biased toward the short and medium end of the rates curve, thus reducing pressure at the long end, where rates have been rising recently with fiscal worries.
The BOJ held its policy rate at 0.5% last week. Two members of the board voted for a hike. Some have read that as a hawkish tilt, though we wouldn’t interpret it as changing the general profile of the BOJ. The BOJ is the outlier of the major central banks in that it remains in the hiking, rather than cutting, phase of the cycle.
The BOJ announced it will sell 330 billion yen of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and 5 billion yen of Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts per year that it currently holds on its balance sheet. This should have little impact on these markets as these values amount to approximately 0.05% of daily average turnover according to the BOJ. The pace will be adapted if market conditions dictate.
|
Date
|
Region
|
Event
|
Why it matters
|
Sept. 23
|
US
|
S&P Global Manufacturing, Services, and Composite Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs (Sept., preliminary)
|
Early read on business activity across sectors; key for growth and inflation outlook
|
|
US
|
Richmond Manufacturing Index (Sept.)
|
Regional manufacturing health; signals broader industrial trends
|
|
Canada
|
Current account (Q2)
|
Measures trade and investment flows; impacts the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Bank of Canada policy
|
Sept. 25
|
US
|
Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q2 final estimate)
|
Comprehensive measure of economic growth; revisions can influence market sentiment
|
|
US
|
Durable goods orders (Aug.)
|
Key indicator of business investment and manufacturing demand
|
Sept. 26
|
US
|
Personal income and spending (Aug.)
|
Reflects consumer strength and inflationary pressures
|
|
US
|
Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Deflator (Aug.)
|
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge; critical for interest rate expectations
|
|
US
|
PCE Deflator (Aug.)
|
Broader inflation measure; complements CPI and market inflation expectations
|
|
US
|
New home sales (Aug.)
|
Indicates housing market momentum and consumer confidence
|
Sept. 27
|
Japan
|
Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Sept., preliminary)
|
Early signal of national inflation trends; key for Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy outlook
|
|
Eurozone
|
European Central Bank (ECB) president’s speech (if scheduled)
|
May offer insights into future monetary policy direction
