Ticker: ACPSX (Class A)

Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund

Invests in investment grade, fixed income and emerging markets debt securities.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund seeks to offer investors a comprehensive multi-asset fixed income portfolio of high-quality debt instruments plus emerging market and high yield opportunities. By combining traditional core and non-core fixed income securities, this approach is designed to provide enhanced income and return potential.

Long-term perspective

We seek to provide efficient, diversified fixed income exposure in pursuit of attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Rigorous search for inefficiencies

We combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up credit research to capitalize on opportunities across fixed income.

Diverse perspectives

Our team's experience across fixed income sectors and collaborative culture help us unlock potential opportunities.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

A core plus fund typically refers to a bond fund that holds a core of investment grade securities and adds an additional layer of higher yielding bonds to potentially increase returns. Core investments may include Treasury bonds, agency bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, commercial MBS, ABS and residential MBS. The Plus portion of the fund may invest in high yield corporate debt, emerging market debt, and other types of bonds.

Core bond funds focus on liquid, investment grade bonds. Core plus funds add other bond asset classes that may provide more yield and return, including emerging market credit, high yield corporates, and convertibles.

Investors turn to Invesco for high-conviction bond strategies across the fixed income spectrum. Our team is empowered by a collaborative culture and extensive research capabilities across geographies, asset classes, and sectors. We bring the resources of a global asset manager while remaining nimble enough to add value through security selection. Through a rigorous, repeatable process that constantly identifies new themes and opportunities, we build best-idea portfolios that seek to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance over time.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.

  • The fund's investment objective is total return comprised of current income and capital appreciation.