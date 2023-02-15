Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund

ABOUT RISK

NA4162263

Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Junk bond values fluctuate more than high quality bonds and can decline significantly over a short time.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty, and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations may vary across investments and issuers, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated for investment. The Fund will not be solely based on ESG considerations; therefore, issuers may not be considered ESG-focused companies. ESG factors may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain companies or industries and may not work as intended. The Fund may underperform other funds that do not assess ESG factors or that use a different methodology to identify and/or incorporate ESG factors. ESG is not a uniformly defined characteristic and as a result, information used by the Fund to evaluate such factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers. There is no guarantee that ESG considerations will enhance Fund performance.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.



Mortgage- and asset-backed securities are subject to prepayment or call risk, which is the risk that the borrower's payments may be received earlier or later than expected due to changes in prepayment rates on underlying loans. Securities may be prepaid at a price less than the original purchase value.

Obligations issued by US Government agencies and instrumentalities may receive varying levels of support from the government, which could affect the fund's ability to recover should they default.

Active trading results in added expenses and may result in a lower return and increased tax liability.

Risks of collateralized loan obligations include the possibility that distributions from collateral securities will not be adequate to make interest or other payments, the quality of the collateral may decline in value or default, the collateralized loan obligations may be subordinate to other classes, values may be volatile, and disputes with the issuer may produce unexpected investment results.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.