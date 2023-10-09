Invesco Developing Markets Fund

NA3125899

In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.



The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.

Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.

Stocks of small and medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty, and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations may vary across investments and issuers, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated for investment. The Fund will not be solely based on ESG considerations; therefore, issuers may not be considered ESG-focused companies. ESG factors may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain companies or industries and may not work as intended. The Fund may underperform other funds that do not assess ESG factors or that use a different methodology to identify and/or incorporate ESG factors. ESG is not a uniformly defined characteristic and as a result, information used by the Fund to evaluate such factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers. There is no guarantee that ESG considerations will enhance Fund performance.

Investing in securities of Chinese companies involves additional risks, including, but not limited to: the economy of China differs, often unfavorably, from the U.S. economy in such respects as structure, general development, government involvement, wealth distribution, rate of inflation, growth rate, allocation of resources and capital reinvestment, among others; the central government has historically exercised substantial control over virtually every sector of the Chinese economy through administrative regulation and/or state ownership; and actions of the Chinese central and local government authorities continue to have a substantial effect on economic conditions in China.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, various countries, including the U.S., NATO and the European Union, issued broad-ranging economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus. As a result, responses to military actions (and further potential sanctions related to continued military activity), the potential for military escalation and other corresponding events, have had, and could continue to have, severe negative effects on regional and global economic and financial markets, including increased volatility, reduced liquidity, and overall uncertainty. Russia may take additional counter measures or retaliatory actions (including cyberattacks), which could exacerbate negative consequences on global financial markets. The duration of ongoing hostilities, corresponding sanctions and related events cannot be predicted. As a result, the value of an investment in the Fund and its performance may be negatively impacted, particularly as it relates to Russia exposure.

The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.