Ticker: ODMAX (Class A)

Invesco Developing Markets Fund

Seeks capital appreciation by investing in emerging and developing market stocks.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Developing Markets Fund seeks to provide exposure to compelling companies across emerging markets. Through a highly active approach, the investment team targets companies with durable long-term growth, sustainable advantages, and real options that may manifest over time.

Differentiated research

Our in-house research approach focuses on businesses that may benefit from the evolution of emerging market industries.

Independent thinking

By having a long-term investment horizon, we look to capture opportunities underappreciated by conventional wisdom.

Time-tested approach

We give investors access to a consistent approach with a compelling track record dating to 1996.

FAQ

Emerging market funds invest in the stocks of developing economies that may see higher growth and volatility than developed markets. Some of the largest emerging market countries include China, India, and Brazil. 

Emerging markets are typically less mature than developed markets. Emerging markets are generally seen as riskier but with higher potential growth than developed economies. Emerging markets also typically have less advanced economies and capital markets relative to developed markets.

Developed markets typically have more advanced economies and capital markets. Developed market countries include Japan, Germany, South Korean, Canada, and the US, to name a few. 

We look for companies that have sustainable competitive advantages, innovative products or unique assets, real options that manifest over time, strong long-term financial performance, and strong and shareholder-friendly management teams.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.  Not all share classes are available to all investors. See the current prospectus for more information.

  • The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation.