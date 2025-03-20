Ticker: XCRTX (Class A)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund

A full-cycle, advisor-focused private credit solution.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund (DCO) is a full-cycle private credit solution that seeks to deliver yields in excess of public markets and total returns through a streamlined investment experience for wealth advisors and their clients. The fund employs an all-weather strategy by dynamically allocating across direct lending, opportunistic credit, broadly syndicated loans, and structured credit; and is backed by 35+ years of investment expertise and a $49 billion private credit platform.1

Full-cycle private credit solution

Seeks enhanced income, relative to public markets, and total return potential by dynamically allocating across direct lending, opportunistic credit, broadly syndicated loans, and structured credit.

Powered by a $49 billion platform¹

The fund benefits from the Invesco Private Credit platform, one of the largest global managers of senior loans with dedicated, multi-decade expertise.

Streamlined investor experience

Interval structure allows for daily, ticker-based purchases and quarterly liquidity; while the Fund offers a single manager access point to diversified private credit exposure.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Continuously offered interval funds are SEC-registered investment companies that can be purchased daily via ticker like an open-end mutual fund. To provide some liquidity to Shareholders, XCRTX makes quarterly offers to repurchase between 5-25% (typically 5%) of the fund’s outstanding shares, as authorized by the fund’s board.

The fund invests in a mix of private credit sectors including direct lending, broadly syndicated loans, opportunistic credit and structured credit.

The fund seeks enhanced income, total return, and diversification by investing across direct lending, opportunistic credit, broadly syndicated loans, and structured credit. We believe these outcomes can be better achieved by dynamically allocating across these private credit strategies throughout the cycle relative to investing in the strategies on a standalone basis.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class R6, Class Y.

  • The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end interval fund that seeks a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.
  • 1

    Source: Invesco, as of January 31, 2025