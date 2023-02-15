Invesco Intermediate Term Municipal Income Fund

ABOUT RISK

NA3146748

Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.

Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating. Junk bond values fluctuate more than high quality bonds and can decline significantly over a short time.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.

All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Securities which are in the medium- and lower grade categories generally offer higher yields than are offered by higher-grade securities of similar maturity, but they also generally involve more volatility and greater risks, such as greater credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, management risk, and regulatory risk.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics, which may make the fund more susceptible to fluctuation.

Municipal securities have the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make principal and/or interest payments.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

Based on a Master Settlement Agreement (“MSA”) with 46 states and six other US jurisdictions, large US tobacco manufacturers have agreed to make annual payments to government entities in exchange for the release of all litigation claims. Several states have sold bonds backed by those future payments, including (i) bonds that make payments only from a state’s interest in the MSA and (ii) bonds that make payments from both the MSA revenue and from an “appropriation pledge” by the state which requires the state to pass a specific periodic appropriation to make the payments and is generally not an unconditional guarantee of payment by a state. Settlement payments are based on factors, including, but not limited to, annual domestic cigarette shipments, cigarette consumption, inflation and the financial capability of participating tobacco companies. Payments could be reduced if consumption decreases, if market share is lost to non-MSA manufacturers, or if there is a negative outcome in litigation regarding the MSA, including challenges by participating tobacco manufacturers regarding the amount of annual payments owed under the MSA.

Inverse floating rate obligations may be subject to greater price volatility than a fixed income security with similar qualities. When short-term interest rates rise, they may decrease in value and produce less or no income and are subject to risks similar to derivatives.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.