Ticker: VKLMX (Class A)

Invesco Intermediate Term Municipal Income Fund

Invests primarily in intermediate municipal bonds that are investment grade at the time of purchase.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Intermediate Term Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide tax-free income by primarily purchasing intermediate-term investment grade and high yield bonds that are exempt from federal personal income taxes. As one of the largest municipal bond managers, we use our size and deep experience to provide investors consistent access to bond issues.

★★★★
4-star Morningstar rating - Muni National Interm Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 260 funds and was rated 4 stars out of 260 funds, 4 stars out of 241 funds and 4 stars out of 174 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Rigorous credit research

Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every holding.

Experience that matters

We use our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities.

Maximize income potential

We endeavor to provide competitive monthly distribution yields with our time-tested risk aware investment process.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Municipal bonds are debt obligations issued by states, cities, counties, and other issuer entities to fund public projects such as schools, highways, and hospitals. Investors in municipal bonds receive interest payments from the issuer and the return of principal on a specific maturity date.

Intermediate-term bonds have a duration somewhere between short-term and long-term bonds, typically between three and 10 years.

The income on municipal bonds is typically exempt from federal taxes, as well as potentially from state and local taxes. The tax advantages of municipal bonds make them attractive relative to taxable bonds with equivalent yields, especially for investors in higher tax brackets.

VKLMX may invest up to 35% in below investment grade and non-rated bonds, which may allow for more flexibility and opportunities.

  • The Fund’s investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

