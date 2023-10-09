Ticker: OSMAX (Class A)

Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund

Seeks capital appreciation by investing in international small- and mid-cap company stocks.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund provides exposure to international small- and mid-cap companies positioned to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors over market cycles. The team seeks to deliver favorable performance in a market segment often overlooked by many investors.

Overlooked asset class

Investors may miss out on the potential benefits of international small- and mid-cap stocks as we believe they focus too much on large-cap companies.

Focus on quality

Within healthy and growing industries, we seek companies with consistently high returns on capital and the strategic positioning we believe will enable them to compound returns over time.

Risk-aware

The investment team focuses equally on downside risk and upside potential and seeks investments with strong business models and healthy balance sheets.

FAQ

International equity funds are typically portfolios of non-domestic stocks that give exposure to the growth of markets outside the US in Europe, South America, Asia, and other regions.

The phrase SMID-cap funds refers to portfolios that invest in both small-cap and mid-cap stocks. 

Many investors access international equities by relying solely on large-cap stocks. But focusing too much on large non-US companies may cause investors to miss out on the potential returns that international small- and mid-cap stocks may offer.

For US investors, an important potential benefit of international funds is complementing or providing possible diversification benefits relative to their US equity investments. The potential cons include that international economies may not grow as fast as the US and potential foreign currency risks, to name a few. 

The fund typically makes distributions on an annual basis.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, and Class Y. Not all share classes are available to all investors. See the current prospectus for more information.

  • The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation.