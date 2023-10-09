OIDAX
Invesco International Diversified Fund
Seeks capital appreciation by investing in international small- and mid-cap company stocks.
The Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund provides exposure to international small- and mid-cap companies positioned to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors over market cycles. The team seeks to deliver favorable performance in a market segment often overlooked by many investors.
Investors may miss out on the potential benefits of international small- and mid-cap stocks as we believe they focus too much on large-cap companies.
Within healthy and growing industries, we seek companies with consistently high returns on capital and the strategic positioning we believe will enable them to compound returns over time.
The investment team focuses equally on downside risk and upside potential and seeks investments with strong business models and healthy balance sheets.
International equity funds are typically portfolios of non-domestic stocks that give exposure to the growth of markets outside the US in Europe, South America, Asia, and other regions.
The phrase SMID-cap funds refers to portfolios that invest in both small-cap and mid-cap stocks.
Many investors access international equities by relying solely on large-cap stocks. But focusing too much on large non-US companies may cause investors to miss out on the potential returns that international small- and mid-cap stocks may offer.
For US investors, an important potential benefit of international funds is complementing or providing possible diversification benefits relative to their US equity investments. The potential cons include that international economies may not grow as fast as the US and potential foreign currency risks, to name a few.
The fund typically makes distributions on an annual basis.
The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, and Class Y. Not all share classes are available to all investors. See the current prospectus for more information.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
Stock and other equity securities values fluctuate in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Many countries in the European Union are susceptible to high economic risks associated with high levels of debt, notably due to investments in sovereign debts of European countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain.
Investments concentrated in a comparatively narrow segment of the economy may be more volatile than non-concentrated investments.
Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
