Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund

NA3125580

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Stock and other equity securities values fluctuate in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Many countries in the European Union are susceptible to high economic risks associated with high levels of debt, notably due to investments in sovereign debts of European countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain.

Investments concentrated in a comparatively narrow segment of the economy may be more volatile than non-concentrated investments.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.