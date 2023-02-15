Ticker: ATFAX (Class A)

Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund

Seeks to provide tax-exempt income while limiting rate risk.

Product detail Fact sheet

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Limited Term Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide capital preservation and tax-free income by purchasing short- to intermediate-term investment-grade bonds that are exempt from federal personal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. We use our size and deep experience to provide investors consistent access to bond issues.

★★★★
4-star Morningstar rating - Muni National Short Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 208 funds and was rated 3 stars out of 208 funds, 4 stars out of 197 funds and 4 stars out of 148 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Rigorous credit research

Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every holding.

Experience that matters

We use our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities.

Maximize income potential

We endeavor to provide competitive monthly distribution yields with our time-tested risk aware investment process.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Limited term municipal income funds generally invest in short-term and intermediate-term municipal bonds that are mostly rated investment grade. 

Short-intermediate municipal securities generally tend to perform better than long-duration securities in periods of rising interest rate because they have less duration risk.

Municipal bonds are attractive in taxable accounts because the income they produce is exempt from federal income taxes and may also be exempt from state and local taxes. Adding municipal bonds may also provide diversification for fixed income portfolios.

Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every holding. We use our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class A2, Class C, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.

Explore related funds

To learn more about our municipal fixed income offerings, explore the funds below.

  • US Fixed Income

    ORSTX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund

    Fixed Income
  • US Fixed Income

    OPTAX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund

    Fixed Income

  • The Fund’s investment objective is federal tax-exempt current income.

  • Source: Morningstar Inc. Ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. ©2025 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings are subject to change monthly. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.