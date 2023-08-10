Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund

ABOUT RISK

NA3708824

Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.

Credit Ratings are assigned by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations based on assessment of the credit worthiness of the underlying bond issuers. The ratings range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest) and are subject to change. Not rated indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. Futures and other derivatives are not eligible for assigned credit ratings by any NRSRO and are excluded from quality allocations. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: standardandpoors.com and select "Understanding Ratings" under Rating Resources and moodys.com and select "Rating Methodologies" under Research and Ratings. Source: Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, as applicable.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Securities which are in the medium- and lower-grade categories generally offer higher yields than are offered by higher-grade securities of similar maturity, but they also generally involve more volatility and greater risks, such as greater credit, market, liquidity, management, and regulatory risks.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics, which may make the Fund more susceptible to fluctuation.

The Fund may use leverage to seek to enhance income, which creates the likelihood of greater volatility of the Fund’s shares and may also impair the ability to maintain its qualification for federal income tax purposes as a regulated investment company.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

Certain of the municipalities in which the Fund invests, including Puerto Rico, currently experience significant financial difficulties. Puerto Rico’s economic problems increase the risk of investing in Puerto Rican municipal obligations, including the risk of potential issuer default, heightens the risk that the prices of Puerto Rican municipal obligations, and the Fund’s net asset value, will experience greater volatility. See the prospectus for more information.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.