Arthur Leiz is Global Head of Investment Risk at Invesco.

Mr. Leiz joined Invesco in 2024. Prior to joining the firm, he served as the chief risk officer for Goldman Sachs Asset Management's public business. Earlier in his career, Mr. Leiz was a credit default swap market maker at JPMorgan and ABN AMRO.

Mr. Leiz earned a BS degree in applied economics and business management from Cornell University.