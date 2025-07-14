Bobby Goheen is a Vice President of Distressed Credit and Special Situations for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing distressed and special situation investment opportunities.

Mr. Goheen joined Invesco in 2025. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an associate at Norwest Equity Partners, where he evaluated control investments across the middle market. Before that, Mr. Goheen was an analyst on Solomon Partners’ investment banking team. Mr. Goheen has been in the industry since 2018.

Mr. Goheen earned a BA degree in philosophy and a BS degree in economics, summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania. He also earned an MBA, with High Honors, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.