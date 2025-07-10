Brian Hartigan is Global Head of ETFs and Index Investments at Invesco. In this role, he oversees business operations, investment strategy, and the delivery of product and investment integrity for the Invesco suite of ETFs and Index funds. Additionally, he serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Invesco Capital Markets, Inc. and Principal Executive Officer for Invesco Capital Markets, LLC.

Mr. Hartigan joined Invesco when the firm combined with Van Kampen in 2010. Prior to his current role, he was global head of ETF Investments, where he helped lead the investment platform through a number of significant acquisitions, integrations, and growth initiatives. Before that, Mr. Hartigan was head of portfolio management and research for Invesco Unit Trusts. He joined Van Kampen in 2000 and held roles in fund analysis and client services and was an executive director of product development for the unit trust portfolios.

Mr. Hartigan earned a BA degree from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and an MBA in finance from DePaul University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Chicago.