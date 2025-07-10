Danielle Singer is Head of Platforms Due Diligence at Invesco. In this role, she leads the team responsible for delivering the firm's investment capabilities, including SMAs, mutual funds, models and alternatives, to the research teams of wealth management firms across North America. Additionally, Ms. Singer is responsible for elevating the platform relevance of private markets offerings and provides direction on the overall private markets strategy.

Ms. Singer joined Invesco in 2014. Prior to her current role, she served as head of North America and EMEA client solutions and alternatives strategy with Invesco Solutions and held various roles with the Multi Asset team, including portfolio manager. Before joining the firm, Ms. Singer was a strategist with UBS’s Global Investment Solutions group. She is a frequent industry speaker and subject matter contributor to global financial associations. Ms. Singer entered the financial services industry in 2002.

Ms. Singer earned a BA degree from Middlebury College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA) charterholder. Ms. Singer holds the Series 7, 24, and 66 registrations.