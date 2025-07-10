Eric Pollackov is Global Head of ETF Capital Markets at Invesco. In this role, he develops relationships with sell-side trading desks, implements capital markets strategies for Invesco's Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and develops and measures the success of client business plans.

Mr. Pollackov joined Invesco in 2016. Prior to joining the firm, he served as head of ETF capital markets for Charles Schwab. Previously, he served as managing director of exchange-traded products at NYSE Euronext. Mr. Pollackov began his career in 1999 as a derivatives trader for Susquehanna International Group, specializing in ETFs.

Mr. Pollackov earned a bachelor's degree from The State University of New York at Buffalo. He holds the Series 7 and 24 registrations.