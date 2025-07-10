Jason Stoneberg is Head of Product for Invesco's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Indexed Strategies. In this role, he is responsible for the support and development of the product line.

Mr. Stoneberg joined Invesco in 2006. During his tenure, he has held roles across portfolio management, research, and product development.

Mr. Stoneberg earned a BA degree in business and economics from Wheaton College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Mr. Stoneberg holds the Series 7, 63 and 24 registrations.