John Feyerer is Head of Innovation and Commercialization for Invesco's US ETF and Indexed Strategies team. In this role, he oversees product development, product line management, strategic partnerships, and the commercialization of Invesco's industry-leading offerings. Mr. Feyerer and his team are responsible for a number of innovative and award-winning new product introductions, including the "Best New Equity ETF," and "Best New ETF" in 2020 and "Best New Smart Beta ETF" in 2023 as awarded by ETF.com.

Mr. Feyerer joined Invesco in 2005, leading the business operations for the ETF group. He has held various roles with the sales and distribution teams. Prior to his current role, he served as senior director of Equity ETF Product Strategy, where he oversaw the development and application of strategies and tactics for ETF product positioning and portfolio implementation, including authoring research-related content designed to help clients better understand equity ETF strategies focused specifically on factor investing and smart beta. Before joining the firm, Mr. Feyerer served in various operating, financial, and strategic roles at the ServiceMaster Company. He has been quoted in Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Investment News, and numerous trade publications and is a regular speaker at industry conferences and events.

Mr. Feyerer earned a BA degree and an MA in communications from Wheaton College and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Oxford. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Chicago. He holds the Series 7, 24, and 63 registrations. Mr. Feyerer serves on the Associate Editor Board for The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies.