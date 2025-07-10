Michelle Mikos is Managing Director of ETF Due Diligence for Invesco's exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In her role, she is responsible for providing exchange-traded product support across an array of channels, working primarily with broker-dealer ETF investment research analysts, product managers and due diligence groups.

Ms. Mikos joined Invesco in 2006. Prior to her current role, she held a position in sales management, supporting US Retail Distribution and Business Operations. Over her tenure with Invesco, she has been tied to and responsible for an array of operations related to product launches and product management, internal sales development and education, and ETF web and educational resources for financial professionals. Prior to joining the firm, she was an associate financial professional with Morgan Stanley.

Ms. Mikos is a proponent of ETF industry advocacy and education. In 2014 she co-founded Women in ETFs, an organization dedicated to fostering and supporting women’s careers in the ETF industry.

Ms. Mikos earned a BBA, cum laude from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of Oxford. She holds the Series 7, 24, 51, 66 and 79 registrations.