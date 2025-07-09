Mike Sobolik is a Managing Director and the North America Research Strategist for Invesco Real Estate. His role involves oversight of the group’s sector and location analysis processes, including the integration of forecasts and outlooks into the firm’s investment underwriting and investment strategy. As a member of the firm’s Investment Strategy group, Mr. Sobolik provides research-based strategic guidance on matters related to property sector allocation, market selection, micro location selection, and macro risk and opportunity. He also is a member of the company’s Investment Committee.

Prior to joining Invesco in 1999, Mr. Sobolik worked at HFF, L.P. and USAA Real Estate Company. He has been in the real estate industry since 1985.

Mr. Sobolik earned a BBA from Texas A&M University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and is a Counselor of Real Estate® (CRE).