Patrick Mullins is Head of SMA Specialists at Invesco and leads a team of 5 regional sales / support leaders focused on SMA business development. He has worked in various senior roles related to SMA product management and business development since 2002.

Prior to joining Invesco in 2022, he served as Head of Separately Managed Account (SMA) business at Columbia Threadneedle Investments since 2017. Prior to Columbia, Patrick was Senior Vice President at Bank of America (BofA) leading SMA platform initiatives at both U.S. Trust and Merrill Lynch. Before joining BofA in 2006, he introduced SMAs at Citizens Bank’s Wealth Management division and held various roles within Fidelity and Bank of Boston.

Mr. Mullins received a B.S. in Management from Suffolk University and an MBA from Bentley University. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and is co-chair of the NICSA SMA sub-committee, which is an industry round table.