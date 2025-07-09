Rob Waldner is Chief Strategist and Head of Macro Research for Invesco Fixed Income (IFI). In this role, he chairs the IFI Investment Strategy team (IST) and is responsible for oversight of the overall IFI investment process. Mr. Waldner oversees portfolio risk monitoring and review for IFI portfolios.

Mr. Waldner joined Invesco in 2013. Prior to joining the firm, he worked with Franklin Templeton for 17 years, where he was a senior strategist and senior portfolio manager. He was the lead manager for the firm's absolute return strategies and a fixed income policy committee member. Mr. Waldner was instrumental in launching a number of new strategies on the Franklin Templeton fixed income platform. Previously, he was a member of the macro team at Omega Advisors and a portfolio manager with Glaxo (Bermuda) Ltd. Mr. Waldner entered the industry in 1986.

Mr. Waldner earned a BSE degree, magna cum laude, in civil engineering from Princeton University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.