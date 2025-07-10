Tarun Gupta is Managing Director of Systematic Equities and Co-Head of Invesco Quantitative Strategies (IQS). In this role, he focuses on innovative research to enhance quantitative research strategies and spearhead the development of investment technology. He also servesas a member of the IQS management team responsible for strategic planning and direction.

Mr. Gupta joined Invesco in 2019. Prior to his current role, he served as managing director of research and global head of investment technology. Before joining the firm, he was a managing director at AQR Capital Management, where he led a global research team thatfocused on alpha research, including the development and ongoing management of globaltrading strategies. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman Sachs as a vice president and lead portfolio manager for global equity portfolios, among other funds. Mr. Gupta began his investment career at Credit Suisse, New York, in 2009. He has also contributed to and reviewed academic articles for top finance journals, including the Journal of Portfolio Management, where he received the Best Article Award in 2019, based on voting by subscribers. Mr. Gupta also taught a course on quantitative investment strategy for Cornell University’s master’s program from 2017-2018.

Mr. Gupta earned a BS degree, with honors, in mathematics and economics from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, a BA degree, with honors, in mathematics from St.Stephen’s College, Delhi University, India, and an MA and a PhD in economics with specializations in asset pricing and macroeconomics from the University of Chicago.