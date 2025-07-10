Will Geyer is Head of Capital Markets at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for global trading across asset classes, securities lending, and Co-CEO of Invesco's affiliated broker. He oversees counterparty relationships globally and leads investment transformation initiatives, including the Alpha program's project management and digital assets market microstructure.

Mr. Geyer joined Invesco in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, he was the global head of the workflow technology business unit at ITG, where he led the strategy, development, and operations for the firm's desktop software and network products, including the XIP OMS, Triton EMS, and ITG connectivity network. Before that, he served as president and CEO of Jones Trading. Mr. Geyer’s earlier experience includes being the global head of alternative execution at Citigroup, overseeing program trading, algorithmic trading, FIX connectivity, and transition management. He began his career at Barclays Global Investors in 1995, ultimately leading the US equity trading desk.

Mr. Geyer earned a BA degree in political science from the University of Southern California. He holds the Series 7, 24, 55, and 63 registrations.