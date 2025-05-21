Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund repurchase offer period
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund now provides shareholders with the opportunity to sell shares during a quarterly repurchase offer period.
Expected Quarterly Repurchase Timeline 2025
March 2025
- Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: February 19
- Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: March 21
June 2025
- Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: May 21
- Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: June 20
September 2025
- Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: August 20
- Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: September 19
December 2025
- Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: November 19
- Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: December 19
Please be aware: if any of the timeline's key events fall on a holiday, then the event will occur on either the preceding or subsequent business day and the timeline will be adjusted accordingly. All dates contained herein are subject to change. Definitive dates will be communicated to shareholders in each quarterly Repurchase Offer Notice.
Repurchase Offer Documents will be available here on the Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date for each quarter. Please bookmark this page for future reference.