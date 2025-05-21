Repurchase document

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund now provides shareholders with the opportunity to sell shares during a quarterly repurchase offer period.

Expected Quarterly Repurchase Timeline 2025

March 2025

Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: February 19

Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: March 21

June 2025

Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: May 21

Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: June 20

September 2025

Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: August 20

Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: September 19

December 2025

Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date: November 19

Repurchase Request Deadline and Anticipated Repurchase Pricing Date: December 19

Please be aware: if any of the timeline's key events fall on a holiday, then the event will occur on either the preceding or subsequent business day and the timeline will be adjusted accordingly. All dates contained herein are subject to change. Definitive dates will be communicated to shareholders in each quarterly Repurchase Offer Notice.

Repurchase Offer Documents will be available here on the Repurchase Offer Notice Mailing Date for each quarter. Please bookmark this page for future reference.