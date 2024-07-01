Making college more affordable with a grandparents’ touch

College Savings No need to be spooked: How to guide clients through 529 planning
Don’t let misconceptions about 529 plans haunt your clients. With expanded qualified uses these plans are more adaptable than ever.
Funding a 529 account for your grandchild may enhance their personal, social, and professional quality of life.
A 529 plan allows grandparents to maintain control of funds, potentially benefiting from tax-deferred growth, and make flexible contributions with significant tax benefits.
New FAFSA rules have incentivized grandparent contributions by no longer requiring students to report cash support or distributions from 529 plans owned by grandparents as income.
Research from The College Board and the Bureau of Labor Statistics underscores the substantial benefits that a college education may provide to your grandchild's quality of life across various dimensions.
By funding a CollegeBound 529 account for your grandchild, you are investing in potential benefits that may extend well beyond financial gains, potentially fostering a brighter and more fulfilling future for them.
A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed for contributing towards a child or grandchild’s education. The earnings within the plan are exempt from federal income tax and, typically, state income tax, provided they are used for qualified education expenses.
Grandparents may find 529 plans attractive for several reasons:
Changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) rules have simplified the financial aid process for students and their families, particularly concerning contributions from grandparents. Under the old FAFSA rules, any cash support or distributions from 529 plans provided by grandparents were considered untaxed student income. This meant that if a grandparent contributed to a student's education expenses directly or through a 529 plan, the student had to report this support on their FAFSA. This reporting could significantly reduce the student's eligibility for need-based financial aid, as student income is assessed at a higher rate (up to 50%) than parental income.
Starting with the 2024-2025 FAFSA, the rules have changed in the following ways:
Your financial professional can help you get started and stay on course with appropriate investment choices for your family and your needs. In addition, they can explain implications for taxes and financial aid eligibility, offer guidance about estate planning, and help you maximize the potential benefits of having a CollegeBound 529 plan.
To learn more about starting a CollegeBound 529 account for your grandchild, visit www.CollegeBound529.com.
The FAFSA Simplification Act of 2020 has transformed and streamlined how federal college financial age eligibility is calculated.
Saving for education is one of the most important parts of securing a bright future for your loved ones.
