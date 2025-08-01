Save early, stress less: Planning ahead for rising college costs

College Savings No need to be spooked: How to guide clients through 529 planning
Don’t let misconceptions about 529 plans haunt your clients. With expanded qualified uses these plans are more adaptable than ever.
College tuition continues to increase steadily — earlier savings may help you leverage compound growth
Borrowing for college has also become more expensive, with student loan borrowing rates nearly doubling in two years, now at 6.4%1
529 college savings plans offer tax-free growth and flexibility to support your child's education — check out our college savings calculator
When you're focused on the immediate needs of young children, college might seem like a distant concern. However, time passes quickly, and when it comes to saving for higher education, an early start may make a significant difference. Even modest contributions now can help you avoid the all-too-common regret of not having started sooner.
The cost of college education keeps increasing year after year. For the 2024–2025 academic year, average costs for fees and tuition are:2
Assuming tuition grows 3%–5% annually, a child born today could face more than $87,000 a year to attend a private college by age 183. This is a substantial amount for any family, but with foresight and a disciplined plan, it's possible to prepare adequately.
Starting early allows you to potentially benefit from compound growth, helping your investments keep pace with inflation and tuition increases. It also may provide more flexibility and fewer difficult decisions when it's time to choose a school.
Student loans are a common way families pay for college — but they can add significant financial strain long after graduation. Nearly half of families (49%) borrowed for college last year, according to a recent Sallie Mae and Ipsos study,4 and the cost of borrowing has risen sharply.
In fact, student loan interest rates have seen a significant increase in recent years. For the 2025–2026 academic year, federal student loan rates for undergraduate borrowers have reached 6.4%, nearly double the rates from two years prior.1 This increase can result in substantially higher interest payments over the life of a loan, underscoring the importance of early savings.
To put this in perspective, graduating with student loans at these higher interest rates could be likened to adding an extra monthly cable bill to your budget. However, unlike cable or streaming services, student loan payments are not optional.
For parents, relying heavily on loans to fund their children's education could necessitate compromises in retirement planning or other financial priorities. By saving early, families can potentially reduce or eliminate the need for borrowing, thus avoiding the financial strain associated with high-interest debt.
A 529 college savings plan is designed to optimize your savings efforts. Contributions grow tax-deferred, and withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualified education expenses.5 Over time, this tax advantage can be substantial.
For example, a one-time $10,000 contribution earning 5% annually could grow nearly $6,000 more in a 529 plan than in a taxable account over 18 years.6 Many families find it manageable to contribute gradually, which can still lead to significant impact over time.
While college may seem far off, beginning to save now puts you in a position of greater control. With the tax benefits and flexibility of a 529 plan, you can potentially build an education fund over time without compromising your own financial future.
Whether you're setting aside $50 a month or allocating a portion of a bonus, consistency is key. Your future self — and your future student — will certainly appreciate the foresight.
Want to estimate your potential savings with a CollegeBound 529 plan?
The recently passed Big, Beautiful Bill brings sweeping changes to how American families can save for the future.
This 5/29 Day, take the first step — or the next step — toward your college savings goals. It’s never been easier to save.
