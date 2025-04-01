Spring into college savings: A fresh start for your child’s future

Spring is a time of new beginnings, making it the perfect season to refresh your financial plans—including your approach to saving for college. Just as plants need time to grow, a strong college savings strategy likely benefits from early and consistent nurturing. By starting your CollegeBound 529 plan now, you can take steps to better prepare for future education costs.

Plant the seeds of savings early

Much like a garden that flourishes with early planting and preparation, your college savings can greatly benefit from an early start. A CollegeBound 529 savings plan provides an attractive, tax-advantaged path to set aside money for education expenses. Even small, regular contributions can add up over time and help ease the financial burden when college arrives. Though market fluctuations can impact investment returns in your 529 account, getting an early start gives you the option to adjust your contributions and strategy as needed.

Cultivate your college fund with smart strategies

Similar to tending to a garden, a thoughtful and consistent approach to saving for college can help you stay on track. One way to stay disciplined is by setting up automatic contributions to your CollegeBound 529 plan, making saving a seamless part of your financial routine. Additionally, family and friends can play a big role in building your college savings by contributing for birthdays, holidays and milestones through tools like Ugift®.

Another key consideration is exploring federal and state-specific benefits. Many states offer tax deductions or credits for 529 contributions, which can provide an additional incentive to save. Planning tools like Invesco’s college savings calculator can also help estimate future costs and help you create a savings strategy tailored to your goals.

Enjoy the fruits of your labor

By making college savings an immediate priority, you can potentially set yourself up for greater financial flexibility in the future. While some families rely on student loans, borrowing comes with the additional burden of interest payments. Saving in a CollegeBound 529 plan now can help offset the need to borrow, potentially reducing the overall cost of higher education.

Spring is the season of renewal, making it a great time to take a fresh look at your college savings plan. By starting early, contributing consistently and exploring all the resources available to you, you can take meaningful steps toward preparing for future education costs. Whether you're just beginning your savings journey or looking for ways to enhance your strategy, a CollegeBound 529 plan may be a valuable tool to consider.