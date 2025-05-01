Why staying the course matters—especially in a volatile market

It’s no secret that market volatility can rattle even the most seasoned investors. When you’re saving for something as important as your child’s education, it’s natural to worry about short-term swings in the market. However, when it comes to investing in a 529 plan, trying to time the market or adjust your strategy during periods of turbulence can often do more harm than good.

One approach for many families is to stay the course and let the plan do what it was designed to do: aim to grow your college savings steadily over time while managing risk appropriately based on your education spending goals and timeline.

Designed to evolve with you: Year of Enrollment Portfolios

One of the biggest potential benefits of 529 plans is that they offer professionally managed portfolios that are built with a long-term mindset. Among the most popular varieties of 529 plans are Year of Enrollment Portfolios, which automatically adjust their risk profile as your child approaches college age.

When your child is young and college is many years away, these portfolios typically hold a higher allocation to equities. As your child gets closer to enrollment, the portfolio steadily becomes more conservative—reducing exposure to riskier assets like stocks and increasing exposure to more stable investments like bonds and cash equivalents. This glide path is designed to smooth out the investing experience and help protect your savings from volatility when you’ll need it most.

So, while the market’s recent swings might be unsettling, they’re already factored into the design of Year of Enrollment Portfolios. In other words, you don’t have to adjust allocations on your own—the strategy includes a built-in shift to reduce risk as college gets closer.