Global Equities

NA3076757

In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested. Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

These funds are subject to certain other risks.

The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.

There is no guarantee that forecasts will come to pass.

All data sourced to Invesco unless otherwise stated.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.