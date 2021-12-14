Global Equities

equities

50+ yrs of global investing

Our global strategy4 was one of the first in the world, and has had only four managers since its launch in 1969.

15 yrs of average manager tenure

On average, our team members have spent 15 years at Invesco and 24 years in the industry.5

9 Refinitiv Lipper Awards

Two strategies recognized by the leading global investing benchmark Refinitiv Lipper for 9 awards over the last five years.1

Largest growth opportunities

The average US investor holds nearly 76% of their stock portfolio in US companies. And yet, only 24% of gross domestic product (GDP) is from the US.² Are you limiting your opportunity set? Great companies around the world are capitalizing on transformational forces, including the growing middle class, the technological revolution and the aging population.

Growing middle class

The middle class is fueling growth in goods and services such as luxury items and travel.

By 2030, the size of the global middle class is expected to reach 5.3 billion, or a third of GDP growth3.

Technology revolution

Technology is helping every industry work faster and smarter. 

The cloud computing industry alone is predicted to grow from $371 billion in 2020 to $832 billion in 20256.

The aging population

People around the world are living longer and spending differently. 

The number of people 65 and over is expected to double in the next 25 years, and they're already spending more to be healthy and active7.

How to access global investment opportunities

Through our time-tested, active approach to global markets, we’ve discovered enduring opportunities around the world to help our clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

Global and International Equities

The Global Equity Team has been a leader in global investing for more than 50 years. The team launched its flagship Global Fund back in 1969 and, over time, thoughtfully expanded its product offerings to include an array of products designed to meet a diverse set of investor needs.

Fund Name Ticker Description Download
Invesco Global Opportunities Fund OPGIX A highly active and differentiated portfolio comprised mainly of small- & mid-cap emergent growth stocks with transformational potential. Fact sheet
Invesco Global Focus Fund GLVAX A concentrated, unconstrained, style agnostic portfolio investing in companies that may have the potential to compound value through durable competitive advantages and leadership in a structurally growing area of the economy. Fact sheet
Invesco Global Fund OPPAX Flagship global equity product focused on high-quality, large- cap blue chip companies, investing with a long-term horizon and patience to allow compound growth potential to play out. Fact sheet
Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund OIGAX A differentiated, high quality portfolio of international stocks with a wide range of structural growth drivers. Fact sheet
Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund OSMAX A high-quality portfolio focused on international small- and mid-cap companies that may have the potential to compound returns for shareholders over time. Fact sheet
Invesco International Diversified Fund OIDAX A fund of funds designed to be a one-stop solution for broad international equity exposure with an attractive balance between risk and reward. Fact sheet
Emerging Markets Equities

The Emerging Markets Equity Team has been investing since 1996 and lead PM Justin Leverenz offers clients over 27 years of experience. He takes a high conviction approach to emerging markets equity investing, with a focus on high quality innovative companies that may benefit from structural growth tailwinds.

Fund Name Ticker Description Download
Invesco Developing Markets Fund ODMAX An emerging markets equity strategy focused on companies with durable long-term growth, sustainable advantages, and those rare companies that have considerable real options often unappreciated by conventional investment strategies. Fact sheet
  • The 2023 Lipper Fund Award winners are selected based on the highest risk-adjusted performance among funds within a given category. The calculation periods extend over 36, 60, and 120 months. The highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value within each eligible classification determines the fund classification winner over three, five or 10 years. A high Lipper rating does not necessarily imply that a fund had the best total performance or that the fund achieved positive results for that period. Lipper Inc. is a major independent mutual fund tracking organization. Other share classes may have different performance characteristics. From Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, © 2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license. The printing, copying, redistribution, or retransmission of this Content without express written permission is prohibited. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

    Class Y, R6 and I shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 and I shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details. Equivalent A- shares of the fund may have ranked lower or higher.

    Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund, R6 Shares were named best-in-class among 38 International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds for the 10-year period ending 11/30/22 based on consistently strong risk-adjusted performance. Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund, Y Shares were named best-in-class among 109 International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds for 10-year period ended 2021. Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund, Y shares were named best-in-class among 82 International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds for 10-year period ended 2020. Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund, R6 shares were named best-in-class among 130 International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds for 5-year period ended 2020. Invesco Global Opportunities Fund, R6 shares were named best-in-class among 87 Global Small-/Mid-Cap Funds for 5-year period ended 2020. Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund, Y shares were named best-in-class among 90 International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds for 10-year period ended 2019. Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund, I shares were named best- in-class among 141 International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds for 5-year period ended 2019. Invesco Global Opportunities Fund, I shares were named best-in-class among 101 Global Small-/Mid-Cap Funds for 3-year period ended 2019. Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund, I shares were named best-in-class among 86 Global Small-/Mid-Cap Funds for 5-year period ended 2019. 

    MSCI World Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of stocks of developed countries. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. The MSCI AC World Index is a free-float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed and emerging markets. The MSCI AC World ex-USA Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed and emerging markets and excludes the US. MSCI AC World ex-USA SMID Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of small- and mid-capitalization developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging markets. MSCI All Country World Growth Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large- and mid-cap growth stocks of developed and emerging markets. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. MSCI Emerging Markets Mid Cap Index (Net) is designed to measure equity market performance of mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. An investment cannot be made into an index. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only and does not predict or depict the performance of the funds. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    Special risks:

    The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.