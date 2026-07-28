Asia Pacific living sector: From niche opportunity to strategic growth engine

APAC economies continue to drive global economic growth1 and institutional investors are increasingly looking to the region for portfolio diversification and resilient income. At the same time, the global investment backdrop remains uncertain. The Middle East conflict has added to volatility around energy prices, inflation and interest rates, which could temper near-term capital flows. Against this backdrop, sectors supported by needs-based demand, durable income and long-term structural growth are becoming more relevant.

APAC’s living sector sits at the intersection of these themes. The sector remains at an early stage of institutionalization, accounting for only 6% of commercial real estate investment volumes since 2019, compared with 44% in the US and 27% in Europe.2 Building on the macro thesis outlined in our earlier paper, Why APAC real estate now?, this paper explores structural tailwinds, investment potential and risks across key APAC living sub-sectors.

Importantly, APAC living is not a single investment trade. Opportunities vary by market, sub-sector and route to entry – from conversion of under-utilized assets to platform investment and acquisition of income-producing assets. Successful execution therefore depends not only on identifying the right sector, but also on matching it with the right entry strategy, local partner and operating capability.

Why look at Asia Pacific’s living sector?

APAC accounts for around 60% of the world’s population3, and by 2050 one in four people in the region will be aged 60 or older4. Alongside urbanization, affordability pressures and rising mobility, these demographic shifts are reshaping demand for rental, student and care-led living formats across the region.

Australia’s structural housing shortfall is driving demand across multiple living formats. Senior living is seeing record interest supported by the country’s rapidly ageing population, while the sector offers inflation‑linked income with development and platform upside.

South Korea’s aging demographics are also underpinning demand for senior living solutions in the country, including retirement communities and care-integrated housing. Korea became a super‑aged society in 2024 (with 20% of the population aged 65 and older)5, yet senior housing penetration remains around 1%6, providing a significant runway for institutional platforms.

In mainland China, professionally managed rental housing has scaled quickly in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, with occupancy at around 90%7 and supportive policies enabling for‑rent land and expanded financing options. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing growing demand for co-living and student accommodation, supported by mobile populations, affordability pressures and rising education migration.