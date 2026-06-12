Portfolio construction for family offices: Public markets and the role of ETFs

This is the third article in a three-part series on portfolio construction for family offices. The first piece looks at the shift of family offices toward investment organizations, the second covers the transition toward more balanced portfolios, and the third piece in the series delves into the use of public markets in portfolios and the rising adoption of ETFs.

In the first two parts of this series, I focused on how family offices are evolving as investment organizations and why many are reassessing the balance between public and private markets within their portfolios. The natural next question is how these views are being implemented in practice.

For an increasing number of family offices, the answer lies in a more deliberate use of public markets – and, in the growing role of ETFs as institutional portfolio‑building tools rather than simple beta exposures.

This shift is not about abandoning active management or reducing sophistication. It is about using the public‑markets toolkit in a way that aligns with how family offices now operate: flexible, risk‑aware, and focused on efficient decision‑making over long horizons.

Public markets as an active portfolio tool

Public markets have always been part of family office portfolios, but the way they are used has changed.

Historically, public assets often served a limited function: providing liquidity, generating income, or acting as a temporary home for capital awaiting private deployment. Increasingly, public markets are being treated as a strategic layer of the portfolio, with clearly defined objectives and governance.

This is particularly evident in how family offices think about risk management. Public markets allow exposures to be adjusted incrementally rather than structurally. Equity risk can be dialed up or down. Duration can be managed more precisely. Credit exposure can be diversified across instruments and issuers rather than concentrated in a small number of private positions.

In an environment where macro conditions, policy regimes, and correlations are less stable than in the past decade, this flexibility has become more valuable. Public markets provide a way to respond to change without forcing disruptive portfolio decisions elsewhere.

Why ETFs have moved to the center of implementation

Alongside this reassessment of public markets has come a notable shift in implementation. ETFs are increasingly being used by family offices not as tactical trades, but as core portfolio building blocks.

This reflects several structural advantages that resonate with how modern family offices operate.

First, control and transparency. ETFs provide daily pricing, clear exposure definitions, and the ability to see precisely how risk is being taken. For family offices managing complex, multi‑entity portfolios, this clarity matters.

Second, efficiency. Industry data consistently shows strong growth in ETF usage among institutional investors, including asset owners and advisory platforms. 1Surveys of family offices and institutional allocators indicate that ETFs are most used for public equity and fixed income exposure, where cost efficiency and liquidity are particularly valued. This is less about fee minimization in isolation and more about ensuring that capital is deployed intentionally.

Third, breadth of access. The ETF universe has expanded well beyond traditional passive equity benchmarks. Today, family offices can access factor strategies, systematic approaches, active fixed income, credit, and liquid alternatives through ETF structures. This allows portfolios to be built with a high degree of precision while retaining operational simplicity.

Finally, governance. ETFs make it easier to separate asset allocation decisions from vehicle complexity. Investment committees can focus on risk, return, and portfolio role rather than operational mechanics. Rebalancing can be executed efficiently and consistently, reinforcing discipline through market cycles.

ETFs and institutional adoption: what the data tells us

While family offices are often discreet by nature, broader institutional data provides useful context.

Across global markets, ETF assets have grown steadily over the past decade, with particularly strong adoption among institutional investors. Industry analyses show that institutional ETF usage has expanded beyond equities into fixed income and credit, reflecting improvements in market depth and liquidity. In parallel, 2surveys of family offices indicate that public equities, public fixed income, and real assets remain among the largest components of portfolios – areas where ETFs are increasingly used as implementation tools.