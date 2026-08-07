Julien Eberhardt

Julien is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.

He began his investment career in 2005 at Moody's as an analyst. He joined Invesco in 2008 as a credit analyst. He became a fund manager in 2014. He manages a number of corporate bond and total return portfolios.

Julien is a graduate of École Supérieure de Commerce de Montpellier (France) and holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Montpellier (France). He is a CFA Charterholder.