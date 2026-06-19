Thomas Moore
MBA, CFA
Thomas is the Global Head of High Yield. In this role, he is responsible for the investment process and outcomes of Invesco’s public high yield and high-income fixed income strategies, with direct oversight of portfolio management teams in North America and Europe.
Thomas joined Invesco in 2016 as a senior credit analyst. Prior to his current role, he served as co-head of Invesco Fixed Income Europe. Before joining the firm, he was a managing director in the Fixed Income Division at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Moore began his career in the late 1990s in New York as a management consultant.
Thomas earned an AB degree, magna cum laude, in history from Harvard University, a master’s degree in modern history from Oxford University, and an MBA with honors in finance and economics from Columbia Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.