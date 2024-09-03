^Performance is sourced from ©2026 Morningstar, data as of 31 January 2026, based on A (EUR)-Acc share class. Share class launch date: 12 November 2014. Peer group: EAA OE EUR Moderate Allocation - Global. Any reference to a ranking, a rating or an award provides no guarantee for future performance results and is not constant over time.

#Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. There is no guarantee objectives will be met. The investment performances are denominated in EUR. US/HK dollar-based investors are therefore exposed to fluctuations in exchange rates.