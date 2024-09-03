Invesco Global Income Fund
A balanced fund with active asset allocation in search of income opportunities and capital growth globally
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Key Features
History of asset allocation in response to changing economic conditions
Dec 2019
With the easing of the US–China trade war, the fund increased its equity allocation from 35% to 43%, supported by attractive equity dividends and low bond yields.
Feb 2020
Trimmed equities as COVID took hold. Initially in favor of investment‑grade, then high‑yield, on an attractive value underwritten by support measures.
2024-2026
With accelerating US economic growth, expanded fiscal policy in Europe, and interest rates already lowered - the fund increased its equity allocation.
Active asset allocation
Portfolio characteristics
Equity
Fixed income
Distribution information*
*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed; For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")
|Intended frequency
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Distribution per Unit
|Annualized dividend (%)
|
A (USD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.0700
|
8.01%
|
A (HKD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.6670
|
8.15%
|
A (AUD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.0550
|
6.40%
|
A (EUR)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.0540
|
6.42%
|
A (GBP Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.0650
|
7.73%
|
A (RMB Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.5420
|
6.54%
|
A (NZD Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
0.0650
|
8.20%
|
A (JPY Hgd)-MD1 Shares
|
Monthly
|
02/02/26
|
29.1670
|
3.53%
Source: Invesco as at 31 January 2026.
Effective 30 November 2025, the formula used to calculate annualized dividend (%) figures on the factsheet was updated. Annualized dividend (%) = [ (1 + Distribution per unit / Ex-Dividend NAV) ^ Frequency ] - 1 on Ex-Dividend date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400/GBP 40/NZD 500/JPY 5000 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class.Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.
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