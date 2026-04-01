Anthony Xiao is an Associate Portfolio Manager responsible for assisting the management of Invesco’s fixed income portfolios and strategies, including Asian USD bond strategies, local currency bond strategies, and liquidity portfolios. Anthony is also responsible for developing and promote multi-sector credit solutions to a large variety of clientele.

Prior to joining Invesco in February 2019, Anthony was a Fixed Income solutions analyst at J.P, Morgan Private Bank for two years, where he participated in advisory and trading of Fixed Income products. Before that, he worked as a Fixed Income specialist at Bloomberg for one year.

Anthony holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Hong Kong. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.