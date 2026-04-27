Oliver Collin

Oliver is co-head of the UK & European Equities team and leads the team’s Income and Eurozone Equities portfolios. He also manages the European equity portion of portfolios in the Mixed Asset strategy with members of the Invesco Fixed Income (IFI) Europe team.

His career started in September 2000 with ING Barings, initially within their graduate programme, before becoming a member of their Institutional Equity Sales team, specialising in pan European mid-cap equities. In January 2006, he joined Berenberg Bank, where he specialised in French mid-cap institutional equity sales. In November 2010, he joined Exane BNP Paribas, where he led their Pan European Mid Cap Sales team after becoming a partner in the firm in November 2011.

Oliver joined Invesco in July 2014 as an analyst in the European Equities team, before becoming a fund manager in December 2015. In March 2023, he became co-head of the European Equities team, before being appointed Co-Head of the UK and European Equities team in January 2025.

Oliver holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics & Politics from the London School of Economics.