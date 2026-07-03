Rethinking European equities: They aren’t just for diversification anymore

Intellectual honesty demands the caveat: a fiscal commitment is not a fiscal outcome. Execution and timing are real risks. But there is evidence that Germany is spending more on domestically produced military hardware rather than ordering from the US, while permits for German building projects are moving higher. The direction has changed, and direction is what we think will help lift European markets.

Think "AI" means "US”? Think again

Europe will not out-build the US on AI infrastructure, nor is it at the forefront of the latest models. And its listed technology sector is much smaller than in the US. But the AI value chain and the benefits that come with this technology are broader than chip designers and software platforms. Europe is more highly indexed to the enablers and monetisers: the industrial-automation, capital-goods and engineering firms that equip the build-out, and the utilities facing structurally higher power demand to run it.

Utilities are a good example. This is where CapEx is highest in Europe, and while that area has long been penalised on doubts about future return on investment, they are now in demand because powering AI requires the grid and generation they own. Banks, too, are positioned to lend into a fiscal- and infrastructure-led cycle. European loan growth is improving. The point is not that Europe wins the AI race. It is that Europe is not merely a bystander to it.

Think Europe can't pay you while you wait? Think again

For investors that want more than beta, Europe can offer a balance sheet and income case the US largely cannot match today, especially when some of the large US tech companies are pulling back on buybacks so they can fund enormous CapEx spending. Aggregate leverage is low and household savings are ample. That resilience should be valued more highly in a higher interest rate world. European households currently have a large chunk of their financial assets sitting in low yielding cash, and we believe that we may see some of these funds trickling into European equities as performance improves.