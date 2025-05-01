About us

Meet our teams

Our people make Invesco, and their passion drives our mission: to deliver an investment experience that helps you get more out of life.

Invesco teams

Delivering investment excellence

Our 800+ investment professionals are based across thirteen investment centres globally. They bring local expertise and draw on the firm’s global resources to deliver a diverse range of capabilities.

Stephanie Butcher, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments

Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments Stephanie Butcher

Tony Wong, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments

Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments Tony Wong

Gary Buxton, Head of EMEA ETFs

Head of EMEA ETFs and Indexed Strategies Gary Buxton

Passive capabilities

Scott Wolle, Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Strategies

Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Strategies Scott Wolle

Factor-based capabilities

Partnering with our clients

We are commited to being the most client-focused firm in the industry. Our Distribution teams serve our clients as a trusted advisers, partnering with them to understand their objectives. 

Contact our Distribution Team

Investing for a better future together

As one of the world’s largest asset managers, we are in a unique position to bring about positive change on environmental, social and governance issues.

We offer a wide range of ESG strategies, which allow you to align your portfolios with your values.

Glen K. Yelton leads our Global Investment Stewardship Team and spearheads our Investment Stewardship strategy and best practices.

 

A trusted ESG partner

Ensuring robust oversight

Managing risk is an integral part of our investment culture. We are a fiduciary to our clients, and our goal is for them to feel confident in us and their investments. 

Chief Risk & Audit Officer, Internal Audit

Matt Easton

Global Head of Investment Risk

Arthur Leiz

Head of Investment Risk, EMEA and Global Head of Fixed Income Risk

Thomas Sheedy