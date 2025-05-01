Meet our teams

Delivering investment excellence
Our 800+ investment professionals are based across thirteen investment centres globally. They bring local expertise and draw on the firm’s global resources to deliver a diverse range of capabilities.
Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments Tony Wong
Head of EMEA ETFs and Indexed Strategies Gary Buxton
Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Strategies Scott Wolle
Partnering with our clients
We are commited to being the most client-focused firm in the industry. Our Distribution teams serve our clients as a trusted advisers, partnering with them to understand their objectives.
Investing for a better future together
As one of the world’s largest asset managers, we are in a unique position to bring about positive change on environmental, social and governance issues.
We offer a wide range of ESG strategies, which allow you to align your portfolios with your values.
Glen K. Yelton leads our Global Investment Stewardship Team and spearheads our Investment Stewardship strategy and best practices.
Ensuring robust oversight
Managing risk is an integral part of our investment culture. We are a fiduciary to our clients, and our goal is for them to feel confident in us and their investments.
Chief Risk & Audit Officer, Internal Audit
Matt Easton
Global Head of Investment Risk
Arthur Leiz
Head of Investment Risk, EMEA and Global Head of Fixed Income Risk
Thomas Sheedy