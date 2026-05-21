ETF Investing
Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.
Bitcoin is the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency. Blockchain is a public transaction ledger with broad applications from supply chain management to finance to healthcare. Our products offer secure and efficient exposure to bitcoin and blockchain.
Our ETPs offer investors efficient, flexible and low-cost access to these transformative digital asset exposures.
The transparency and liquidity of an ETF or ETP wrapper offers investors an easier way to invest than directly holding cryptocurrencies.
We’ve partnered with leading digital asset experts for blockchain insights and institutional-grade crypto custody and safekeeping.
Someone requests a transaction. That transaction can involve a physical asset, cryptocurrency, medical record, legal contract or any other information. The requested transaction is broadcast to all participants, (‘nodes’). The network of nodes validates the transaction using known algorithms. Once verified the transaction is combined with other transactions to create a new block of data. This new block of data is added to the existing blockchain and is permanent and unalterable. The transaction is then complete.
There are numerous benefits of using blockchain technologies. They increase record transparency and help with the auditing process. They also help to streamline business processes and can potentially reduce costs when trust or integrity is difficult to enforce.
Zodia Custody is a UK-based, FCA-registered crypto asset custodian for institutional investors. Founded in January 2020, Zodia is majority owned by Standard Chartered Bank and minority owned by Northern Trust. The bitcoin is held in highly secure, institutional grade storage, in favour of the Trustee on behalf of investors. Zodia Custody is responsible for the security of assets through cutting-edge technological innovation, cybersecurity, platform, and storage.
CoinShares, Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, is the index sponsor and serves as the execution agent for the Physical Bitcoin ETP. The value of the bitcoin held by the ETP is determined by the CoinShares Bitcoin Reference Rate – 4pm Fixing, which reflects real-time trade prices, recorded on a minute-by-minute basis, on the most liquid and reputable digital exchanges. The benchmark is calculated by Compass Financial Technologies, a BMR-registered benchmark provider.
Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.
Enhance your portfolio with cost-effective and diversified equity ETFs, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.
Exchange-traded funds and commodities are a hotbed of innovation and an exciting way for investors to access capital markets. Read our insights on the latest news and developments in this fast moving area.
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