Invesco ETFS & ETPs

Digital asset ETPs and ETFs

Get digital asset exposure to bitcoin and blockchain technologies in a familiar investment vehicle that’s easy to own and trade.

View our ETPs and ETF suite
Digital asset exposures

Digital assets’ potential to transform

Bitcoin is the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency. Blockchain is a public transaction ledger with broad applications from supply chain management to finance to healthcare. Our products offer secure and efficient exposure to bitcoin and blockchain.

Competitive pricing

Our ETPs offer investors efficient, flexible and low-cost access to these transformative digital asset exposures.

Easy access

The transparency and liquidity of an ETF or ETP wrapper offers investors an easier way to invest than directly holding cryptocurrencies.

Expert partnerships

We’ve partnered with leading digital asset experts for blockchain insights and institutional-grade crypto custody and safekeeping.

Digital asset ETF and ETP suite

ETF
Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF

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ETP
Invesco Physical Bitcoin

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Frequently asked questions

Someone requests a transaction. That transaction can involve a physical asset, cryptocurrency, medical record, legal contract or any other information. The requested transaction is broadcast to all participants, (‘nodes’). The network of nodes validates the transaction using known algorithms. Once verified the transaction is combined with other transactions to create a new block of data. This new block of data is added to the existing blockchain and is permanent and unalterable. The transaction is then complete. 

There are numerous benefits of using blockchain technologies. They increase record transparency and help with the auditing process. They also help to streamline business processes and can potentially reduce costs when trust or integrity is difficult to enforce.

Zodia Custody is a UK-based, FCA-registered crypto asset custodian for institutional investors. Founded in January 2020, Zodia is majority owned by Standard Chartered Bank and minority owned by Northern Trust. The bitcoin is held in highly secure, institutional grade storage, in favour of the Trustee on behalf of investors.  Zodia Custody is responsible for the security of assets through cutting-edge technological innovation, cybersecurity, platform, and storage.

CoinShares, Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, is the index sponsor and serves as the execution agent for the Physical Bitcoin ETP. The value of the bitcoin held by the ETP is determined by the CoinShares Bitcoin Reference Rate – 4pm Fixing, which reflects real-time trade prices, recorded on a minute-by-minute basis, on the most liquid and reputable digital exchanges. The benchmark is calculated by Compass Financial Technologies, a BMR-registered benchmark provider. 

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  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    All information is provided as at 28 February 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder.

  • EMEA5751664/2026