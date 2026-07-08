Gold’s performance in Q2 2026

The gold price fell by 14.1% in Q2, more than erasing its gains from Q1 and leaving it over $1,500 an ounce off the all-time intraday high set in late-January this year. Volatility picked up in April, but most of the decline in the gold price occurred over the following two months. On 24 June, the yellow metal dipped just below $4,000 an ounce for the first time since November 2025. Gold spent the following days bouncing around that psychologically relevant level and ended the quarter at $4,008.

This was the worst quarterly performance for gold since Q2 2013, when the price fell by 22.7%. However, it should be noted that pull-backs such as this are not uncommon when any market has risen so strongly for a sustained period, and this latest price correction might prove healthy given gold is still up by 21.3% over the past 12 months.

That said, downside risks to the gold price remain. The next few months could be pivotal for gold, as we watch to see how the Fed reacts to inflation – and whether inflation is sticky or comes down with lower oil prices – and if the US Dollar firms further versus other major currencies. Higher interest rates and a stronger USD are generally negative for gold, as the former increases the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset and the latter makes gold more expensive for international (non-US) investors.