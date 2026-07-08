Frequently Asked Questions
Why do interest rate changes impact gold?
Gold does not pay an income, so higher interest rates can make cash and bonds more attractive by comparison. Lower rates reduce that opportunity cost, which can support demand for gold.
Why does the US Dollar impact gold?
Gold is priced globally in US dollars, so a stronger dollar usually makes it more expensive for non-US buyers and can weigh on demand. Conversely, a weaker dollar can make gold more affordable internationally and help support prices.
Why does inflation impact gold?
Gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation because its supply is limited and it is not tied to any single currency. However, inflation’s impact depends heavily on real interest rates: if rates rise faster than inflation, gold can face pressure.
Why is gold considered a “store of value”?
Gold is considered a store of value because it is scarce, durable, widely accepted and cannot be printed like fiat currency. These qualities have helped it preserve purchasing power over long periods, especially during economic or currency stress.
What is the World Gold Council?
The World Gold Council is the gold industry’s market development organisation, representing major gold mining companies and promoting understanding of gold’s role in markets and society. It publishes research, data and guidance on gold demand, investment, central banks and responsible supply chains.
What is a physical gold ETC?
A physical gold exchange-traded commodity (ETC) is a security designed to track the gold price, typically backed by allocated physical bullion held with a custodian. It gives investors exposure to gold without needing to store or insure bars or coins themselves.
What role does gold play in a portfolio?
Gold can act as a diversifier because its drivers often differ from equities and bonds, particularly during periods of market stress, inflation concern or geopolitical uncertainty. It can also provide liquidity and a potential hedge, though it does not generate income and can be volatile.