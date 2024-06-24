Why consider investing in innovation?
Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.
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Frequently asked questions
The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was the first all-electronic exchange and is one of the largest and most followed US equity stock markets. The exchange is home to more than 3,400 companies, in many cases companies choosing to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange mirror the innovative nature of the exchange itself.
The Nasdaq-100 index measures the performance of the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. These companies include some of the most innovative in their market segments, e.g. Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and many more.