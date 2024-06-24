INVESCO'S NASDAQ UCITS ETFS

Innovative investing with Nasdaq ETFs

Access the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies.

Why consider investing in innovation?

Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.

Innovative exposure

Innovative exposure

Tap into innovative companies from today’s leaders to the next generation of trailblazers.

Robust fundamentals

Robust fundamentals

Access profitable, growing companies with strong fundamentals that have diversification benefits within the US large- and mid-cap equity space.

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Frequently asked questions

The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was the first all-electronic exchange and is one of the largest and most followed US equity stock markets. The exchange is home to more than 3,400 companies, in many cases companies choosing to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange mirror the innovative nature of the exchange itself. 

The Nasdaq-100 index measures the performance of the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. These companies include some of the most innovative in their market segments, e.g. Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and many more.

  • Investment risks

    Value Fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.
     
    NASDAQ® and NASDAQ-100 IndexSM are trade/service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco.

    NASDAQ®  is a trade/service mark of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. 

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