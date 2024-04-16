Stephen Anness

Stephen is head of the Henley-based Global Equities team and manages multiple portfolios in the global equity income & growth strategy.

Stephen began his investment career at Invesco within the Henley-based UK Equities team in July 2002 as a trainee analyst. Having come through the investment team ranks, Stephen started managing UK equity portfolios in September 2004 and took on the management of his first UK fund in 2008, before moving to the Henley-based Global Equities team at the end of 2012. Stephen has been a key part of the idea generation and stock selection process in global equity portfolios since 2009. He took over responsibility for the global equity income strategy in December 2019, having previously managed the team's global opportunities strategy.

Stephen holds a BSc in Economics, the Securities Institute Diploma, the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK and has studied Corporate Finance at the London Business School.